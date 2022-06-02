State Liners, Whistlepigs suspended by rain in 6th

The Bristol State Liners had their season-opener against the Princeton WhistlePigs suspended due to rain on Thursday night, but not before Ray Berry pitched well and Daniel Hicks had a hit.

The Appalachian League contest will resume today at 5 p.m. with the score tied at one run apiece in the top of the sixth inning. A seven-inning contest will follow the completion of the suspended game at Hunnicutt Field.

Bristol struck early on Thursday as Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) scored in the top of the first inning when Sean Smith (Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College) connected on a two-out RBI triple.

Princeton knotted the score in the bottom of the fourth inning as Ben Beauchamp (St. John’s) drew a bases-loaded walk from Bristol starter Fidel Ulloa, who is from San Joaquin Delta College.

Ulloa was lifted after issuing that free pass and Berry entered in a high-pressure situation. The former Chilhowie High School star who attends King University and is in his second season with the State Liners, responded by striking out AJ Solomon (Gardner-Webb) on three pitches.

Berry also worked a scoreless fifth inning prior to the suspension of the game.

Smith went 2-for-2 in his Appy League debut, while Hicks had a fourth-inning infield single. Hicks is a Tennessee High graduate who plays for Rhodes College.

Carson-Newman’s Luke Francisco (Abingdon) started at designated hitter for Bristol and was 0-for-2.