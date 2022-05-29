State Liners set to open Appy season on June 2

fun summer in the Appalachian League carried over to a sterling spring for Aaron Dolney.

After hitting .259 with one home run and 12 RBIs in 25 games for the Bristol State Liners, Dolney dominated opposing pitchers in 2022 while swinging the bat for the Eastern Michigan University Eagles as he mashed to the tune of a .344 batting average with seven home runs and 27 RBIs.

He has fond memories of his time spent playing for the home team at DeVault Stadium.

“The biggest thing I took from the Appalachian League was the experience I had with the fan base at Bristol,” Dolney said. “It gave me extra motivation so that hopefully someday I will be playing in front of that many people every day.”

The 2022 edition of the State Liners reports to town on Monday with the team’s first workout scheduled for Tuesday as they prepare for the season-opener on June 2 at Princeton.

King University pitcher Ray Berry (Chilhowie) and San Joaquin Delta College outfielder Jack Tomlinson are the players who return, while former MLB infielder Barbaro Garbey takes over as manager after serving as the team’s hitting coach a season ago.

As the Appy League prepares for year two as an amateur wood-bat league, the following is a brief look at how members of the 2021 Bristol State Liners fared this season at their respective colleges:

Corbin Barker, Pitcher

He was 0-2 with a 13.79 ERA in 16 appearances for California-Riverside.

Tommy Beres, Catcher

He mashed a three-run, walk-off home run in UCLA’s wild 25-22 win over Oregon State on Saturday night and has the Bruins eyeing a NCAA Tournament bid. Beres has a batting average of .203.

Ray Berry, Pitcher

The Chilhowie High School graduate was 5-5 with an 8.83 in 12 starts for King University. He’ll be back with the State Liners this summer.

Chandler Blackwelder, Infielder

After batting .235 in a limited stint with the Bristol State Liners, he did not play college baseball in 2022.

Daris Blasingane, Pitcher

He did not appear on a college baseball roster this year.

Griffin Bruder, Pitcher

An arm injury cost him his season at Colby Community College in Kansas.

Matthew Buchanan, Pitcher

The University of Virginia freshman left-hander from Lebanon, Virginia, is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 17 games (four starts) for the NCAA Tournament-bound Cavaliers. He’ll play for the Keene Swamp Bats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League this summer.

Wes Burton, Pitcher

He struggled (15.43 ERA in five appearances) for the Mississippi Rebels.

Yordy Cabrera, Pitcher

He did not appear on a college baseball roster this year.

Jordan Davis, Pitcher

Striking out 68 batters in 50 1/3 innings, Davis was 5-2 with a 4.11 ERA for Catawba Valley Community College.

Jake DeLisi, Pitcher

After transferring from King University to North Carolina A&T, DeLisi went 0-2 with one save and a 4.40 ERA.

Aaron Dolney, Catcher

He mashed to the tune of a .344 batting average, seven home runs and 27 RBIs this season at Eastern Michigan University.

Brenton Fisher, Pitcher

The saves leader (five) for Bethune-Cookman also had a 3-3 record and 4.01 ERA. He returns to the Appalachian League in 2022, but for a different team as he’ll suit up for the Burlington Sock Puppets.

Ty Floyd, Pitcher

A top prospect for the LSU Tigers, Floyd is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA in 15 appearances entering the NCAA Tournament.

Michael Fowler, Pitcher

He had a 13.50 ERA in two starts for the State Liners in 2021. He has a 13.50 ERA in three relief appearances for the LSU Tigers in 2022.

Barbaro Garbey, Hitting Coach

The 1984 World Series champion has been promoted to manager of the State Liners.

Paul Gervase, Pitcher

The 6-foot-10 right-hander has pitched very well for the LSU Tigers and is currently 3-1 with five saves and a 2.12 ERA.

Matthew Golda, Infielder

He hit .229 with two home runs and 25 RBIs this season for Alabama-Birmingham, his third college in three years.

Hunter Gudde, Pitcher

Competing for Baker University in Kansas, he went 4-5 with a 5.74 ERA and also hit .297

Bryson Hamlet, Pitcher

He was the winning pitcher for the State Liners on opening night in 2021. He did not appear on a college roster this season.

Taylor “T.J.” Jackson, Outfielder

An Appalachian League All-Star in 2021, he hit .287 and smashed six home runs this season for the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Tate Kight, First Baseman

The fan favorite whose walk-up music was Alabama’s “Mountain Music,” bid adieu to baseball after his summer with the State Liners. He is now a bee keeper in Georgia.

R.J. Kuruts, Pitcher

He did not appear on a college baseball roster this season.

Matthew “M.J.” Lucas, Catcher

He hit .105 in a reserve role for the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. That was a drop from the .233 batting average he had for the State Liners in 2021.

Rhian Mann, Pitcher

An Appalachian League All-Star in 2021, Mann has been the man for Georgia Gwinnett College. He’s 5-1 with one save and a 3.50 ERA for the team that is back in the NAIA World Series after winning the championship last year.

Seth Masters, Pitcher

He is 5-1 with one save and a 3.51 ER for Illinois-Springfield, which has reached the NCAA Division II World Series

Noah Matheny, Pitcher

He finished 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Cort Maynard, Third Baseman

The MVP of the 2021 Appalachian League All-Star Game, Maynard mashed eight home runs this spring to go along with a .227 batting average and 27 RBIs for North Carolina A&T. He hit three home runs in a game against Canisius on March 18.

Larry McCall, Pitching Coach

The former hurler for the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers is back in the fold to mentor Bristol’s pitchers.

Fernando Medina, Pitcher

The State Liners leader with five saves, Medina had four saves this season for St. Thomas University to go along with a 1-1 record and 6.75 ERA.

Noah Mendlinger, Infielder

His time with the State Liners consisted of one at-bat in one game. However, the Georgia College product became the first player from the team to reach the pros as he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as a non-drafted free agent. Mendlinger’s currently with the High-A Peoria Chiefs, where Thomas Francisco (Abingdon) is one of his teammates.

Jared Parenti, Pitcher

He was a two-way player at Baker University in Kansas, compiling an 8.53 ERA and hitting .223 with four home runs and 30 RBIs.

Brian Perez, Infielder

He hit .250 with three home runs and 25 RBIs this season for Bethune-Cookman.

Grayson Preslar, Outfielder

His 2022 stat line at UNC Asheville: .172 batting average, three home runs, 16 RBIs

Zach Rice, Pitcher

He is on the roster of Southeastern University, which is competing in the NAIA World Series.

Daniel Stephens, Infielder

At Brunswick Community College in North Carolina, he compiled a .111 batting average in a reserve role.

Jack Tomlinson, Outfielder

The most productive hitter for the State Liners in 2021, he is back after hitting a team-high eight home runs for San Joaquin Delta College this spring. He’s a Coastal Carolina University signee.

Dave Trembley, Manager

The skipper is now calling the shots for the State College Spikes of the MLB Draft League.

Adrian Turner, Assistant Coach

He was a member of Grambling’s coaching staff once again as the Tigers went 26-31.

Mykanthony Valdez, Outfielder

The slugger spent the 2022 season with Ohlone College in California.

Hector Vazquez, Pitcher

He led the State Liners in wins (four) in 2021 and also did the same for Bethune-Cookman in 2022, finishing 7-5 with one save and a 3.79 ERA.

Zach Voelker, Pitcher

He was 4-4 with a 6.05 ERA in 14 outings for Long Beach State.

Ryan Wetzel, Infielder/Outfielder

He hit .292 with two home runs and 10 RBIs at Baker University in Kansas.

Jermaine White, Outfielder

The speedster was limited to a .149 batting average and three stolen bases for St. John’s University.

