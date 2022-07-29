State Liners rained out again

The Bristol State Liners were washed out for the third straight day as their Appalachian League game with the Pulaski River Turtles on Friday night at DeVault Stadium was postponed due to rain.

Bristol (12-32) hosts Pulaski (23-24) today at 5 p.m. in a doubleheader.

Former George Wythe High School star Avery Mabe from the University of Virginia is the probable starting pitcher in the first game for Pulaski.

An Appy League All-Star, Mabe is 2-0 with a 4.68 ERA in seven appearances. One of those victories came against Bristol on July 15 at historic Calfee Park.

Bristol hasn’t played since Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Greeneville.

Brandon Decker, Fidel Ulloa and Eric Erato represented the State Liners in Tuesday’s Appalachian League All-Star Game. That contest played in Burlington, North Carolina, will be rebroadcast today at 11 a.m. on MLB Network.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Braves’ Trophy Tour stopping in Kingsport

The Atlanta Braves’ World Champions Trophy Tour will be making a stop at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Aug. 14 from 2-5 p.m.

According to a City of Kingsport press release, attendees can take a picture with the World Series championship trophy, enjoy ballpark-type foods, kids’ activities and $1 carousel rides.

The World Champions Trophy Tour (presented by Truist) is making 151 stops across Braves Country this year, honoring the team’s 151st year as a franchise. The tour began in February and is continuing through the summer.

For more information about the tour, visit www.braves.com/trophytour.