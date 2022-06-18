APPALACHIAN LEAGUE
State Liners postponed; play 2 today in Princeton
The rain gave the Bristol State Liners a respite from their struggles on Friday night.
Bristol’s Appalachian League game at Princeton was washed out and will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Hunnicutt Field today beginning at 5 p.m.
The State Liners (3-11) have the worst record in the Appy League and have lost five straight.
Texas Christian University pitcher Cohen Feser (2-1, 0.00 ERA in three starts) and Appalachian State catcher Braxton Church (.400 batting average, one home run, four RBIs) have been among the leaders for the State Liners.
Princeton is 6-8 and the WhistlePigs split their previous series with Bristol.