State Liners postponed due to COVID-19

The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League game at Elizabethton postponed on Thursday night due to COVID-19 protocols.

A positive test within Bristol’s team led to the game not being played for precautionary reasons after the organization spoke with Major League Baseball’s medical team, according to State Liners general manager/president Mahlon Luttrell. The teams are scheduled to play today at 7 p.m. in Elizabethton.

Bristol had several games canceled at the end of last season due to COVID-19 issues.

Bristol (10-20) currently has the worst record in the Appy League and the State Liners are 2-2 against Elizabethton (14-16) this season.

The teams will make up Thursday’s postponed game on Aug. 3 as a part of a doubleheader when the River Riders visit DeVault Stadium.