 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Liners postponed due to COVID-19

  • 0
state

The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League game at Elizabethton postponed on Thursday night due to COVID-19 protocols.

A positive test within Bristol’s team led to the game not being played for precautionary reasons after the organization spoke with Major League Baseball’s medical team, according to State Liners general manager/president Mahlon Luttrell. The teams are scheduled to play today at 7 p.m. in Elizabethton.

Bristol had several games canceled at the end of last season due to COVID-19 issues.

Bristol (10-20) currently has the worst record in the Appy League and the State Liners are 2-2 against Elizabethton (14-16) this season.

The teams will make up Thursday’s postponed game on Aug. 3 as a part of a doubleheader when the River Riders visit DeVault Stadium.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate won’t be selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as the former Abingdon High School star unleashed his final pitch on June 4 while playing for the Liberty University Flames in the NCAA Tournament.

McClung scores nine for Lakers in Summer League

McClung scores nine for Lakers in Summer League

Mac McClung was efficient in his offensive production on Sunday, making four of his five shots from the field in scoring nine points for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 100-77 NBA Summer League win over the Golden State Warriors.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts