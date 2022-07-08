 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Liners postponed by rain

state

The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League game at Elizabethton postponed for the second straight day.

Friday’s postponement was due to rain after Thursday’s game was not played due to a positive COVID-19 test within Bristol’s squad.

The plan is for the games to be made up when Elizabethton visits Bristol on Aug. 3 and 4.

Four of the five matchups on the Appy League docket were washed out on Friday as soggy weather soaked the playing surfaces in Kingsport, Elizabethton, Bluefield and Pulaski.

Bristol (10-20) plays at Kingsport (21-9) today at 7 p.m.

