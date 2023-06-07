The Bristol State Liners finished dead last in the Appalachian League in 2022.

They became the first team in the Appy League to get to 2-0 during the 2023 season.

Aries Gardner went 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs to pace Bristol in its 14-8 victory over the homestanding Princeton WhistlePigs on Wednesday night.

The State Liners scored 30 runs and pounded out 29 hits in their first two games of the season in pounding Princeton.

Gardner had hits in his final two games of the season at Grambling State University back in the spring and the Detroit, Michigan, native impressed in his debut for the State Liners.

Tariq Freeny (Cisco College) homered, while Dalton Bargo (Missouri) drove in four runs. Trey Oblas (Grayson Junior College), Blake Wood (Florida State College of Jacksonville) and Joe Cardinale (Utah) added two hits apiece for manager Bill Kinneberg’s club.

Cade Davis (George Washington) did not allow an earned run in three innings of the work on the mound as he had the most success of the four pitchers used in the win.

Bristol’s home-opener is today at 7 p.m. as the State Liners welcome the Kingsport Axmen.

JUNE

8 – Kingsport, 7 p.m.; 9 – Kingsport, 7 p.m.; 10 – at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.; 11 – at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.; 13 – at Burlington, 7 p.m.; 14 – at Burlington, 7 p.m.; 15 – at Danville, 7 p.m.; 16 – at Danville, 7 p.m.; 17 – Burlington, 6 p.m.; 18 – Burlington, 6 p.m.; 20 – Greeneville, 7 p.m.; 21 – Greeneville, 7 p.m.; 22 – at Pulaski, 7 p.m.; 23 – at Pulaski, 7 p.m.; 24 – at Kingsport, 7 p.m.; 25 – Kingsport, 6 p.m.; 27 – Bluefield, 7 p.m.; 28 – at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.; 29 – Pulaski, 7 p.m.; 30 – Pulaski, 7 p.m.

JULY

1 – Elizabethton, 6 p.m.; 2 – at Elizabethton, 5 p.m.; 3 – at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.; 4 – Bluefield, 3 p.m.; 6 – at Princeton, 6 p.m.; 7 – at Princeton, 7 p.m.; 8 – Johnson City, 6 p.m.; 9 – Johnson City, 6 p.m.; 10 – at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.; 13 – Johnson City, 7 p.m.; 14 – Johnson City, 7 p.m.; 15 – at Greeneville, 7 p.m.; 16 – at Greeneville, 5:30 p.m.; 18 – at Kingsport, 7 p.m.; 19 – at Kingsport, 7 p.m.; 20 – Princeton, 7 p.m.; 21 – Princeton, 7 p.m.; 22 – Danville, 6 p.m.; 23 – Danville, 6 p.m.; 26 – Kingsport, 7 p.m.; 27 – at Kingsport, 7 p.m.; 28 – at Johnson City, 7 p.m.; 29 – at Johnson City, 7 p.m.; 30 – Greeneville, 6 p.m.; 31 – Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Notes: Ticket prices for Bristol State Liners home games: $9 (reserved), $6 (adult general admission), $5 (senior and military), $4 (child). … The Appalachian League All-Star Game is July 25 at Kingsport’s Hunter Wright Stadium.