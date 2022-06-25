State Liners' 'Mo' Hampton has the major leagues as a goal

The Appalachian League season was already a couple of weeks old when Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. joined the Bristol State Liners and it didn’t take long for the team’s skipper to realize there was something special about the newly-arrived center fielder.

“I see what everybody else sees,” said Bristol manager Barbaro Garbey. “A great athlete who has all the tools and has a bright future in this game.”

Outside the lines, the 20-year-old Hampton appears much like the other members of the State Liners, an unassuming college kid in an unfamiliar city.

His locker sits in a corner near the entrance of the unglamorous clubhouse at DeVault Stadium and he stays in a dormitory at nearby King University with his fellow teammates.

Hampton’s adjusting to the six-games-a-week grind after appearing in 54 games this past spring at Samford University, is getting comfortable swinging a wooden bat every day and facing a wide array of pitchers from schools big and small.

He might play on the team with the Appy League’s worst record and he doesn’t currently lead the State Liners in any statistical categories, but there isn’t a better pure athlete in the league in 2022 and surely none who have played on a bigger stage or had the experiences in the realm of athletics.

This is a guy who became the first individual to win Tennessee’s Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball awards while a senior at Memphis University School.

This is a dude who played safety for the Louisiana State University Tigers for two seasons and contributed alongside quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. on a legendary college football team that went 15-0 and won the national championship.

This is a kid who made a trip to the White House to meet President Donald Trump in January 2020 shortly after LSU won it all.

This is a stud who was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 23rd round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and turned down a lucrative signing bonus to play both baseball and football in the Southeastern Conference.

This is a player who has been featured on baseball cards and several of them can be found for sale on eBay.

This is a youngster who gave up football to focus solely on baseball and transferred to Samford, a Southern Conference school in Birmingham, Alabama, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Just like he does tracking a ball in center field or tearing around the basepaths, he’s moving full speed ahead and not focusing on his past.

“The big leagues is the ultimate goal,” Hampton said. “I’m just trying to get better every day.”

***

Mo Hampton was actually a three-sport star in high school as football, baseball and track took up nearly all of his time.

“Sometimes I’d run the 100-meter dash at a track meet and then go bat leadoff in a baseball game 30 minutes later,” Hampton said. “I did pretty much everything in high school. This is the first time in my life I’ve focused on just one thing.”

He was such a magnificent multi-sport star in high school that he competed in both the Under Armour baseball and football All-American All-Star events.

Such a gifted athlete, Hampton started two games as a true freshman for that 2019 LSU football squad that was stacked with talent.

He earned SEC freshman of the week honors for a six-tackle performance against Arkansas and started in the national semifinals against Oklahoma, delivering a bone-crunching hit in the first quarter to quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Sooners.

He also saw time in the title-clinching 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers at the iconic Superdome in New Orleans.

“It’s one of the best experiences of my life,” Hampton said. “Doing it the way we did it and winning a national championship in Louisiana, it was one of the most memorable things I can remember.”

Those famed Saturday night games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge left quite the impression as well.

“Just the whole experience from walking to the stadium off the bus, running through the tunnel before the game, playing in the actual games,” Hampton said. “I don’t think there is anything that can replicate 100,000 people in Death Valley.”

Two of his former teammates – Burrow and Chase – helped the Cincinnati Bengals win the AFC championship and reach the Super Bowl this past season, before falling to the Los Angeles Rams.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Hampton said. “I can see a lot of Super Bowls in their future.”

Hampton’s future is baseball and in March of 2021 he made the life-altering decision to enter the transfer portal, giving up football and go somewhere to focus solely on one sport.

He was limited to 15 games in two years on the diamond at LSU and had missed fall baseball practice each of those years while competing on the gridiron.

“Football was one of the things I loved, but putting it down was something I needed to do,” Hampton said, “Now, I’ve got a year of college baseball under my belt and I’m getting some more experience here in Bristol.”

***

Hampton hit .253 with 15 stolen bases and nine home runs in his first season as a full-time baseballer at Samford.

“It went about how I expected it go,” Hampton said. “My goal was to get better and that’s what I did throughout the season.”

Among the highlights was a two-homer performance against UNC Greensboro and a grand slam against Mississippi State.

“He needed at-bats,” said Samford coach Tony David. “The last half of our season we really started to see who he is as a player. … He is the best athlete I have ever been around. His explosion on his second and third step in the outfield and on the bases is as good as it gets. The ball in flight often looks like he can’t get there, but he does.”

It took Hampton all of one game and a few innings in his debut for the State Liners to show off another element of his game.

“He was playing center field and the runner on second tagged on a flyball near the warning track,” said Bristol second baseman Luke Francisco. “Mo launched a missile and would have thrown the guy out if [the throw] had not hit the runner in the head.”

Bristol’s pitchers have also been appreciative when Hampton has tracked down a few deep drives.

“He’s just a really physical guy,” said Bristol first baseman Daniel Hicks. “He has a lot of physical gifts that he uses well in baseball.”

***

There were 695 fans at Bristol’s DeVault Stadium on Friday night – not quite the 102,321 Hampton once played in front of at Tiger Stadium in a football game against the Florida Gators three years ago – but he doesn’t mind.

He hit a two-run single, scored a run and walked in Bristol’s 5-4 loss to the Pulaski River Turtles.

Entering Saturday’s game against the Kingsport Axmen, Hampton was hitting .231 with two stolen bases, six RBIs and had struck out just four times in 26 at-bats.

Francisco, a former Abingdon High School standout and current Carson-Newman University infielder, will sometimes tease his teammate and say “Roll Tide,” since he is a devout University of Alabama football fan. It’s all in fun.

“Mo is very humble and focused,” Francisco said. “I wish he would have brought his [championship] ring.”

Hampton doesn’t flash his bling around Bristol.

“That is secretly locked up somewhere in my hometown,” he said with a smile.

He will never forget his pigskin past, but he’s working to leave an even larger legacy in baseball.

“I always prided myself on playing both and I did it to the best of my ability,” Hampton said. “Now, I’m just focusing on one.”

