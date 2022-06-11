State Liners lose to Elizabethton in ‘sudden death’

Sudden death ended suddenly for the Bristol State Liners.

Will Spears (Arkansas-Little Rock) grounded into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play in the sudden-death round as Bristol lost an Appalachian League contest to the Elizabethton River Riders on Friday night at DeVault Stadium.

The new Appy League rule for the 2022 season states that during the plate meeting prior to each game, the home-team manager will determine if they want to play offense or defense in the event of a tie game.

For the team on offense, the player on the lineup card immediately preceding the batter due up will be placed on first base. The defensive team will have three outs to prevent the offense from scoring. If the team on offense scores, they will win the game. If the defensive team retires the side without allowing a run, they will win the game.

State Liners skipper Barbaro Garbey elected to go on offense and his team failed to push a run across against Elizabethton relief pitcher Pennington Maddox from Wabash Valley.

The teams were tied at eight runs apiece after nine innings and Bristol (3-6) fell to 1-1 in sudden-death games this season.

Braxton Church (Appalachian State) went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in his debut with the State Liners. His three-run homer in the fifth inning was the third longball by the team this season.

Manny Garza (Rice) added two hits for Bristol.

Abingdon’s Luke Francisco (Carson-Newman) went 0-for-2 with a walk for the State Liners, while Chilhowie’s Ray Berry (King University) allowed one run over two innings of relief work on the mound and notched three strikeouts.

The game featured a combined 21 hits, 15 walks and four errors, while taking 3-hours, 27-minutes to complete.

The State Liners host Elizabethton again today at 6 p.m.