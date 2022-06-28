 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Liners 'Hunt' down 6th win of season

  • Updated
Hunting for a skid-snapping win, the Bristol State Liners got a good pitching performance from Radford University’s Will Hunt and three of his pals.

Hunt, Ray Berry (King University), Trey Valka (Houston Baptist) and Drew Rudsinski (Saint Leo) combined to pitch a five-hitter as Bristol snapped a six-game losing streak with a 10-3 Appalachian League triumph over the homestanding Elizabethton River Riders on Tuesday night.

Hunt crafted three innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts. It was his first start of the season and he now has a 3.09 ERA in six appearances.

Berry allowed two runs on two hits over the ensuing three innings with three strikeouts. It marked the first Appy League victory for the right-hander who is in his second season with the squad. He is 1-0 with two saves and a 3.86 ERA this summer.

Valka and Rudsinki closed things out and the hurlers benefitted from plenty of run support.

Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, while Justin Rubin (Virginia) recorded three RBIs and Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. (Samford) had two hits.

Bristol (6-18) achieved a double-digit run total for the second time this season.

The State Liners play at Elizabethton (11-13) at 7 p.m. today.

