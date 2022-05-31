State Liners hold first workout as Appy season approaches

BRISTOL, Va. – There was a team meeting with coaches offering instructions, infielders snared some groundballs, several guys took hacks in batting practice and a few pitchers logged bullpen sessions on Tuesday morning at DeVault Stadium.

The sounds of summer turned out to be music to the ears of right-handed pitcher Ray Berry of the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners.

“It feels great to be back,” Berry said. “It’s awesome to meet everyone and get to learn about their background and see a team form. It was nice to see [the coaching staff] again. They really care about us and do a lot for us.”

Berry was one of 23 players who took part in the initial workout for the State Liners in advance of their season-opener on Thursday at Princeton. The first home game is Saturday evening against Greeneville.

A Chilhowie High School graduate who is a member of the starting rotation at King University, Berry appeared in 13 games and had a 10.80 ERA last year for the State Liners.

Among the highlights for Berry was closing out a four-man, six-inning no-hitter against the Kingsport Axmen. The game was delayed with one out in the top of the seventh inning due to lightning and never resumed as the umpires eventually called the game and the no-no was intact.

Berry was 5-5 with an 8.83 ERA in 12 starts this season at King.

What is his goal in his second season with the State Liners?

“Just to get better,” Berry said. “I feel like I have the experience now to build on what I did in the spring and tons to improve on in the field and in the weight room.”

Berry and outfielder Jack Tomlinson are the only returning players from last year, while Barbaro Garbey has been promoted from hitting coach to manager. Pitching coach Larry McCall is also back in the fold.

Xavier Paul is Bristol’s new hitting coach and he played in the majors from 2009-2014 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The team will be housed at the King University dormitories after staying in a hotel last year.

Berry knows the routine.

“The only difference is the new teammates and the new coaches,” Berry said. “They are going to be another great resource for us this summer.”

Infielders Luke Francisco (Abingdon) and Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) also took part in Tuesday morning’s workout Francisco just completed his freshman season at NCAA Division II Carson-Newman University, while Hicks plays for Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

Like Berry, Francisco was all smiles after workout No. 1.

“I’m so excited to be on the Bristol State Liners,” Francisco said. “It’s awesome to be playing and learning the great game of baseball near my hometown with experienced coaches and guys from around the country.”

