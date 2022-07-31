State Liners game canceled

Bristol’s Appalachian League game with the Pulaski River Turtles on Sunday was canceled due to rain.

Bristol (13-33) split a doubleheader with Pulaski (24-25) on Saturday, winning the first game 11-10 and dropping a 7-3 decision in the nightcap.

The State Liners overcame a 9-0 deficit to win the first game as Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) went 4-for-4 with two doubles.

Rhodes College’s Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) had a RBI groundout and King University’s Ray Berry (Chilhowie) pitched a scoreless seventh inning for Bristol in the second game.

The State Liners play at Johnson City today at 7 p.m., weather permitting.