State Liners fizzle against Ridge Runners, 8-0

BRISTOL, Va. – There were no postgame fireworks after Monday afternoon’s Appalachian League game at DeVault Stadium and the Bristol State Liners didn’t provide much pop either.

The State Liners managed just six hits and were kept off the scoreboard in an 8-0 setback to the Bluefield Ridge Runners that could be classified as an Independence Day dud.

Bristol (10-20) was blanked for the second time this season and had just one hit that went for extra bases – Sean Smith Jr’s double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

“That last inning, I probably hit the ball 100 [miles-per-hour] and the [second baseman] picked it,” said Bristol first baseman Daniel Hicks, a Tennessee High graduate who attends Rhodes College. “It’s just a case where we hit balls at people and we didn’t get hits with runners in scoring position. That’s kind of how it happens sometimes.”

One of the only positives for Bristol was the pitching performance of Brandon Decker from Michigan’s Oakland University.

He was tagged with the tough-luck loss after yielding one run on five hits over five impressive innings. The 19-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked one in his second start of the season.

Decker has a 1.00 ERA in 18 innings of work and did so well out of the bullpen that he earned a spot in the starting rotation.

“I was a reliever at school this season and the first few weeks down here,” Decker said. “So, I’m getting used to starting and getting back in that groove of four or five innings at a time.”

The only blemish on Decker’s day was the two-out RBI double he yielded to Bluefield’s Kaelen Culpepper (Kansas State) in the fifth inning.

“I felt pretty good and originally, everything was working,” Decker said. “My cutter was good. I just gave up a couple of hits in a row there in the fifth inning and our offense didn’t have the best day. That’s just kind of how it went.”

Things went exceptional for Bluefield reliever Reilly Owen, who plays for NCAA Division III Shenandoah University of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and attended William Monroe High School in Virginia.

He entered Monday with a 14.85 ERA, but spun five scoreless innings to lower that number to 8.49 and notch his first Appy League victory.

Owen recorded six strikeouts.

“The fastball and curveball felt good and I was throwing strikes,” Owen said. “It’s the first time I’ve really felt good all summer.”

Owen knew things were going his way in the fifth inning when Bristol’s Justin Rubin (Virginia) hit a sharp bouncer back up the box, but the hurler stuck his glove behind his back and speared the hard-hit ball.

“I play around with that while throwing before the game and stuff,” Owen said. “I didn’t expect to catch it. That was pretty cool.”

Bluefield (12-17) ended any drama by sending 11 men to the plate and scoring five times in the seventh inning. Luke Allain (Bucknell), Davis Gaston (Central Alabama Community College) and Spencer Floyd (Lenoir-Rhyne) polished off the shutout on the mound for the Ridge Runners.

NOTES: A scary moment for the State Liners occurred in the top of the first inning when left fielder Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) and shortstop Hector Mangual (Missouri) collided while pursuing a shallow flyball. Mangual remained in the game, while Tomlinson walked off the field under his own power and left the stadium to be examined at the hospital. … Bristol relief pitchers Marshall Raper (Catawba Valley Community College) and Peyton Jula (Austin Peay) made their debuts with the team on Monday. Twenty-three different guys have pitched in a game for the State Liners this season. … Bristol is 3-10 at home and 7-10 on the road. … Bluefield leadoff hitter Grant Voytovic (Bucknell) reached base in each of his six plate appearances on Monday. He got on via a single, double, hit by pitch, fielder’s choice, error and walk. …Bluefield’s Jackson Feltner (Morehead State) hit a 410-foot home run in the seventh inning. It was his seventh blast of the season. … After two days off, Bristol plays at Elizabethton on Thursday. The State Liners return home Sunday to begin a five-game homestand.

