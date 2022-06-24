State Liners fall to River Turtles, 5-4

BRISTOL Va. – It’s been a frustrating season for the Bristol State Liners and first baseman Daniel Hicks has certainly felt the pain.

The former Tennessee High standout has produced at the plate, but has battled bad luck and injuries for a squad that dropped a 5-4 Appalachian League decision to the Pulaski River Turtles on Friday night at DeVault Stadium.

The tough breaks continued for Hicks on Friday as Pulaski baserunner Ryland Zaborowski (Yavapai College) stepped on his calf on a double play turned by the State Liners in the second inning.

“It was a close play,” Hicks said. “He didn’t mean to do it or anything.”

Hicks just completed his sophomore year at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and hit .391 with six RBIs in the spring.

He missed several games earlier this season for the State Liners while coping with a hamstring injury.

Hicks singled in his only at-bat on Friday and has compiled a .280 batting average in nine games.

“Hamstrings are tough to bounce back from,” Hicks said. “We’re not playing the best and I just want to be out there to help the team. The opportunities I am getting, I feel like I’m putting the ball in play and making plays.”

Bristol (5-16) didn’t make many plays on Friday as the State Liners finished with more errors (five) than runs.

The Bristolians actually outhit Pulaski by a 10-8 margin, but stranded 11 baserunners.

Oh yeah, just one of the five runs scored by the River Turtles happened to be earned.

The State Liners led 4-3 after three innings with Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. of Samford providing a spark, but Pulaski (10-11) scored the game-tying run in the fourth inning on a RBI groundout from Virginia High School League all-state performer Owen DeShazo from Hanover High School and went ahead when Ryan Moerman (Illinois) scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

One of the bright spots for the State Liners was the pitching of reliever Nickolas Kalafut from San Diego City College.

A 6-foot-3, 200-pound right-hander, Kalafut actually began the season with the River Turtles and appeared in one game for Pulaski.

“I was there in Pulaski for a week and a half and then I got a call from [Appy League director of development] Casey [Fahy] and he told me I was coming to Bristol,” Kalafut said. “Literally the first day [with the State Liners], I came out and closed the game. That was neat.”

He got out of a bases-loaded jam to end the fifth inning and worked 2 2/3 scoreless frames against his former team. He yielded one hit, issued one walk and registered a strikeout.

“The fastball was working good,” Kalafut said. “I also threw a couple of good curveballs.”

Several members of the River Turtles came over to shake Kalafut’s hand after the game.

“It was fun,” Kalafut said. “It was good facing some of them and when I saw I was coming up to pitch in the bullpen, I was excited it was against Pulaski.”

Bristol got the potential tying run to second base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning after Justin Rubin (University of Virginia) doubled, but Pulaski pitcher Julian Jackson (San Diego State) struck out Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) to end the game.

NOTES: Hector Mangual (Missouri) and Brandon Nigh (Oakland University of Michigan) each had two hits for Bristol, while Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. (Samford) drove in two runs. … The State Liners are just 1-7 at home. … Outfielder Freddy Oquendo (Florida International) has left the State Liners. He hit .222 in three games for Bristol. … Only three of the 10 teams in the Appy League – Burlington (16-5), Kingsport (16-5) and Danville (13-8) – have a winning record. … Longtime TSSAA official Adam Buckles from Stoney Creek, Tennessee, umpired the bases. … The State Liners host the Kingsport Axmen today. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

