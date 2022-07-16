State Liners fall to River Turtles, 12-6

It encapsulates the struggles of the Bristol State Liners that they connected for three home runs and walked 11 times on Saturday night and still lost convincingly.

The Pulaski River Turtles reeled off 10 unanswered runs and finished with 14 hits in earning a 12-6 Appalachian League victory over Bristol at historic Calfee Park.

The State Liners (11-26) were sent to their fifth straight loss and allowed an opponent to produce a double-digit run total for the 11th time this season.

Bristol led 6-2 in the middle of the fourth inning as home runs from Will Spears (Delgado College), Nick Graeber (Rowan College-South Jersey Gloucester) and Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College) staked them to that advantage.

Any good mojo was short-lived as Pulaski (18-20) pushed across five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take the lead for good.

T.J. Fondtain (San Diego State) paced Pulaski by going 4-for-5 with five RBIs and fell a home run shy of the cycle. He had pitched two scoreless innings against the State Liners the night before.

Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) rapped out two hits for the State Liners in continuing his stellar season.

The two teams play again today at 7 p.m.