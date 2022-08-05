State Liners fall to JC in first game of DH

Braden Spano made sure the misery of the Bristol State Liners spanned to Friday night.
The former Greeneville High School standout who plays at Milligan University went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs in leading the Johnson City Doughboys to an 8-4 win over Bristol in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader.
The second game of the twinbill did not begin until 9:32 p.m. and wasn’t complete at press time.
Former Chilhowie High School star Ray Berry (King University) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the opener for Bristol.
The State Liners play their final game of the 2022 season today at Johnson City.