State Liners fall to Flyboys, 16-4

BRISTOL, Va. – The Appalachian League provides important lessons for its young players and members of the Bristol State Liners learned once again on Sunday that baseball can be a fickle game.

Five Bristol pitchers combined to allow 15 hits, issue seven walks and hit three batters in a 16-4 loss to the Greeneville Flyboys at DeVault Stadium.

A day after Cohen Feser, Trip Banta and Ray Berry of the State Liners combined to twirl a four-hit shutout in a 3-0 victory over Greeneville, the pitching was putrid this time around for the home team.

Starter Abel Medina (St. Thomas University) didn’t survive the first inning and just 10 of his 34 pitches were strikes. He walked five batters, plunked a hitter and unleashed a run-scoring wild pitch, while getting just two outs.

His ERA now stands at 67.50 after his initial Appy League outing.

“Our starting pitcher couldn’t find the strike zone and that put is in the hole that we were in for the rest of the game,” said Bristol manager Barbaro Garbey.

David Kelliher of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Will Hunt (Radford University), Zachery Radigan (Colorado Northwestern Community College) and Drew Rudsinski (Saint Leo) didn’t provide much in terms of relief.

That Bristol (2-2) committed three errors and managed just four hits certainly didn’t help matters either.

Perhaps the only saving grace was that Appy League games only last seven innings on Sundays.

“To tell you the truth, this is the only bad game we’ve had so far,” Garbey said. “We’ve been playing pretty good baseball. Today was just not our day.”

Greeneville (1-3) had dropped its first three games of the season, but perhaps the addition of catcher Avery Collins to the roster was just what the Flyboys needed.

The 2021 Greeneville High School graduate spent the final couple of weeks last season with his hometown squad as they won an Appalachian League championship.

He made his return on Sunday, was a late addition to the lineup and collected two hits, scored twice and tallied a pair of RBIs.

“I was down in Georgia playing in a league down there and my dad [Andy Collins] ended up getting the pitching coach job here,” Collins said. “He asked if I wanted to play here and I said, ‘I’d love to.’ When I got the opportunity I took it. I enjoyed my time with this team last year.”

Collins collected Greeneville’s first hit of the game in his first Appalachian League at-bat of the season, a two-run single in the top of the first inning to make it 5-0. The knock came off Kelliher, who had just entered the game in relief of Medina.

“My teammates did a good job of getting on base and relied on me to knock them in,” Collins said. “When they bring a new guy in, I usually think to be aggressive in that situation because he’s going to try to throw strikes, especially with the bases loaded. I just used that to my advantage.”

Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College), Ryan Gilmore (Radford), Tennessee High graduate Daniel Hicks (Rhodes College) and Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College) accounted for Bristol’s hits.

“I made some changes in the lineup and I wanted to see what everybody can do,” Garbey said. “We will try to figure out a regular lineup pretty soon. We have some good kids that are here and maybe we can compete.”

NOTES: Carson-Newman University’s Luke Francisco (Abingdon) started at second base for the State Liners and went 0-for-2 with a walk. … Bristol’s Chryan Cruse (St. Charles Community College) had two runs and stole two bases. He played for the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Doughboys last summer.… Brock Daniels (Oklahoma) went 3-for-4 with five RBIs for Greeneville, while William Brown (Florida A&M) scored four runs for the Flyboys. … Bristol plays at Burlington today and Tuesday and at Danville on Wednesday and Thursday. The State Liners return home on Friday to face Elizabethton.

