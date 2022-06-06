State Liners fall to Burlington, 11-6

For the second straight day, the Bristol State Liners struggled in the pitching department and for the second straight day, the Bristol State Liners lost.

Five Bristol hurlers combined to give up 14 hits and issue six walks in an 11-6 Appalachian League road loss to the Burlington Sock Puppets on Monday night.

A day after a 16-4 setback to Greeneville, Bristol (2-3) fell behind 6-0 after three innings on Monday.

Rhodes College’s Daniel Hicks (Tennessee High) had two hits for Bristol, while Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) connected for his first home run of the season.

Burlington pitcher Brenton Fisher (Bethune-Cookman) allowed three runs in an inning of relief. He pitched for the State Liners last season.

Bristol plays at Burlington (5-0) again today.