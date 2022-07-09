 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Liners fall to Axmen, 8-2

The bad news for the Bristol State Liners is that they face Kingsport today.

The good news for the squad is that it will be the last time they see the Axmen this season.

Kingsport remained unbeaten against the State Liners this season with an 8-2 triumph on Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium in a game that was called after seven innings due to rain.

Bristol (10-21) is 0-8 against Kingsport this season and the struggles continued on Saturday as the Axmen (22-9) pushed across six runs with two outs in the third inning to seize control.

Bristol starting pitcher Fidel Ulloa from San Joaquin Delta College did not allow a hit in the first 2 2/3 innings, but Kingsport scored those six runs against him in a that aforementioned third-inning offensive outburst as he fell to 2-3 with a 4.45 ERA.

The State Liners received a two-run single off the bat of Jeremy Garcia from Bethune-Cookman in the fifth inning.

Bristol scored again in the top of the eighth inning before the rains came and the score reverted back to what it was after seven complete innings.

Tennessee High graduate Daniel Hicks (Rhodes College) went 1-for-3 for Bristol and raised his season batting average to .261. Jude King (Gordon College) spun 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his first outing on the mound this summer for the State Liners.

Sam Petersen (Iowa) and Henry Hunter (Alabama-Birmingham) each had two hits for Kingsport, while Connor Maggi (Gardner-Webb) pitched two perfect innings with six strikeouts. Maggi played at Jefferson Forest High School in Virginia.

Bristol hosts the Axmen today at 6 p.m. as the State Liners try to end the Kingsport curse.

