State Liners fall 16-0 to JC in final game of season

The final game of the 2022 season for the Bristol State Liners resembled the previous 52 contests: Eric Erato was a hit and the team lost.

The Johnson City Doughboys rolled to a 16-0 win over Erato-led Bristol on Saturday night in the Appalachian League season finale for both teams as the game was called after five innings due to rain.

Bristol finished with a 14-39 record as the 14 wins were the fewest in a season by the city’s Appalachian League franchise, which has a history dating back to 1911.

Still, the .264 winning percentage was better than the 2017 Bristol Pirates (17-49, .258) and the 1996 Bristol White Sox (17-51, .250).

As usual the bright spot in a dark season was Erato, as the utility man from Northern Illinois University singled in his final at-bat and defined being a great player on a bad team.

The team MVP for the State Liners slashed to the tune of .388/.492/.520 to go along with 26 RBIs. He had a hit in his initial at-bat of the summer for Bristol on June 2 and his last plate appearance as well.

Johnson City led 15-0 with one out in the bottom of the second inning on Saturday and held a 16-0 advantage after two frames. Logan Hugo (Eastern Michigan) was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Doughboys, while Jared Johnson (Brown) homered.

The Appy League season officially ends on Monday when Burlington clashes with Kingsport in the championship game.

