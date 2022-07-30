State Liners edge River Turtles in first game of DH, 11-10

BRISTOL, Va. – Exactly one week after their most miserable loss of the season, the Bristol State Liners earned their most memorable victory of 2022.

Bristol overcame a nine-run deficit in posting an 11-10 walk-off win over the Pulaski River Turtles on Saturday in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.

The nightcap of the twinbill was not complete at press time.

In the opener, Bristol (13-32) snapped a six-game losing streak and won at home for the first time since July 11 thanks to an epic comeback.

The State Liners had coughed up a 10-0 lead in an 18-15 loss at Greeneville on July 15 and in an improbable change of fortunes rallied on Saturday after trailing 9-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning.

“For sure, it just shows that anything can happen. As long as you’re competitive with it, good things will come your way,” said Bristol first baseman Eric Erato, who went 4-for-4. “We were able to take advantage of some of their miscues late in the game and it feels good come out on top in this one”

With his team down 10-8, Erato began the bottom of the seventh inning with a single.

Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast College) followed with a walk, Aaron Graeber (Rowan College-South Jersey Gloucester) reached on a run-scoring error and Smith scored the tying run when Pulaski pitcher Derrius York (Bethune Cookman) made an errant throw to first base after fielding a bunt off the bat of Tennessee High graduate Daniel Hicks (Rhodes College) of the State Liners.

Pulaski pitcher Clark Crist opted to intentionally walk Ryan Taylor (Central Florida) to load the bases an set up the force at any base.

That brought Tahir Meulens (Ivy Tech Community College), who sharply hit a groundball on a 2-1 pitch that River Turtles shortstop Gage Goddard (Panola College) had to range to his left to retrieve. Goddard gathered the ball and threw home, but Graeber crossed home plate easily to clinch the win.

“I was just trying to put the ball in play and get the run in,” Meulens said. “We had to get this win. We’re still doing our best and getting after it.”

That phrase certainly describes Erato, who had two doubles and two singles in continuing his stellar summer.

The slugger from Northern Illinois University owns a .368 batting average, .478 on-base percentage to go along with 12 doubles, three triples and 22 RBIs.

A Pulaski relief pitcher remarked to an onlooker as he strolled to the clubhouse following the first game on Saturday, “That dude’s a tough out, man.”

He ain’t kidding.

In 133 at-bats, Erato’s struck out just 23 times and he’s walked more times (27) than he has K’ed this season.

What is the key to his consistency?

“I think it’s just sticking to my plan and approach,” Erato said. “The work that I’ve put in outside of game time is starting to show. I’m just looking for the pitch I want and hammering it when I get it.”

Erato also had a hit in Tuesday’s Appy League All-Star Game, which aired via replay on the MLB Network Saturday.

“There were plenty of great players there and it was a great atmosphere,” Erato said. “It was just such an honor to be selected.”

What made Saturday’s victory even more impressive for Bristol is that the team’s roster has shrunk to 23 players and it includes just one catcher. Presbyterian College signee Lorenzo Rios from Yorkville High School in Illinois caught both games.

NOTES: Former George Wythe High School star Avery Mabe of the University of Virginia was the starting pitcher for Pulaski in the first game. He was charged with five runs (three earned) on six hits in four innings of work with three strikeouts and no walks. The 6-foot-4 right-hander has a 4.91 ERA. … Outfielder Max Tracey (Savannah State) made his debut for the State Liners in the second game and doubled in his first at-bat. … The Kingsport Axmen (West) and Burlington Sock Puppets (East) clinched the league’s divisional titles on Friday night. The two teams will play in the Appy League championship game on Aug. 8. … Bristol hosts the Pulaski River Turtles today at 6 p.m., weather permitting.