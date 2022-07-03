 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Bristol Herald Courier - Tricities is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by The Vein Company

State Liners edge Ridge Runners, 3-2

  • 0
liners

Ray Berry, Ryan Taylor, Will Hunt and Kerry Wright all had the right stuff as the Bristol State Liners earned a 3-2 Appalachian League victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Sunday evening at historic Bowen Field.

A night after suffering a 22-2 beatdown at the hands of Bluefield, the State Liners (10-19) bounced back with a quality road win.

Berry tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to get the W as the King University right-hander who went to Chilhowie High School moved to 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA.

He took over for Hunt, the starter from Radford University, who crafted four innings of one-run ball.

Wright, who attends the University of Houston, worked a perfect ninth inning for his second save. His ERA remained at 0.00.

A standout at Central Florida, Taylor delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth inning that plated Justin Rubin (Virginia) and Manny Garza (Rice) to give the State Liners the lead for good.

People are also reading…

Bristol was outhit 9-3, but Bluefield (11-17) left 10 men on base and the Ridge Runners went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Sunday marked the halfway point of the season for the State Liners.

The two teams meet again today in Bristol with first pitch at DeVault Stadium scheduled for 3 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate hanging up the cleats

Cade Hungate won’t be selected in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft as the former Abingdon High School star unleashed his final pitch on June 4 while playing for the Liberty University Flames in the NCAA Tournament.

Ray Berry gets first mound win for State Liners

Ray Berry gets first mound win for State Liners

Will Hunt of the Bristol State Liners was feeling pretty good after exiting Tuesday night’s Appalachian League baseball game at Elizabethton.

That’s because the right-hander from Radford University had pitched three scoreless innings in his first start of the season and taking over for him on the mound was a reliever becoming ever more reliable in Ray Berry.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts