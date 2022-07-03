State Liners edge Ridge Runners, 3-2

Ray Berry, Ryan Taylor, Will Hunt and Kerry Wright all had the right stuff as the Bristol State Liners earned a 3-2 Appalachian League victory over the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Sunday evening at historic Bowen Field.
A night after suffering a 22-2 beatdown at the hands of Bluefield, the State Liners (10-19) bounced back with a quality road win.
Berry tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to get the W as the King University right-hander who went to Chilhowie High School moved to 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA.
He took over for Hunt, the starter from Radford University, who crafted four innings of one-run ball.
Wright, who attends the University of Houston, worked a perfect ninth inning for his second save. His ERA remained at 0.00.
A standout at Central Florida, Taylor delivered a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth inning that plated Justin Rubin (Virginia) and Manny Garza (Rice) to give the State Liners the lead for good.
Bristol was outhit 9-3, but Bluefield (11-17) left 10 men on base and the Ridge Runners went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Sunday marked the halfway point of the season for the State Liners.
The two teams meet again today in Bristol with first pitch at DeVault Stadium scheduled for 3 p.m.