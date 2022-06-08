State Liners drop 4th straight, Chase Hungate ready to join pitching staff

The Bristol State Liners stumbled to their fourth straight loss on Wednesday night, dropping a 9-6 Appalachian League decision to the homestanding Danville Otterbots.

However, there are reinforcements on the way.

Virginia Commonwealth University freshman pitcher Chase Hungate (Abingdon) said he is scheduled to join the team on Monday.

The right-hander went 6-4 with a 3.57 ERA in 21 relief outings covering 63 innings this season for VCU. He pitched in two NCAA Tournament games, facing Georgia and North Carolina.

It’s not known how many appearances he will make for the State Liners after carrying a heavy workload with the Rams.

Bristol could use the help.

The State Liners (2-5) fell behind 4-0 after two innings, led 6-4 after six innings and then allowed four runs in the seventh inning and trailed the rest of the way.

Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College) and Hector Mangual (Missouri) each had two hits for Bristol with Smith Jr. smacking a three-run triple in the sixth inning. Abingdon’s Luke Francisco (Carson-Newman) started at second base for the State Liners and went 0-for-4.

Ty Acker (George Washington) went 3-for-4 with three runs for Danville, while Grant Stephenson (Xavier) had three RBIs.

Bristol plays at Danville again today. The State Liners return home on Friday to host the Elizabethton River Riders.