State Liners down River Turtles, 9-6

state

Brandon Nigh and Ryan Taylor came through with some timely hits on Sunday night for the Bristol State Liners as they snapped a five-game losing skid with a 9-6 Appalachian League victory over the Pulaski River Turtles.

Nigh, from Oakland University in Michigan, hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning and Taylor, a standout at Central Florida, followed with a RBI single.

Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College) smacked a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the State Liners, while Kerry Wright (Houston) was the winning pitcher.

Bristol (12-26) is off today, before hosting the Greeneville Flyboys (19-21) on Tuesday.

