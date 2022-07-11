State Liners down Doughboys, 8-5

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners got a respite from their struggles on Monday night by collecting a victory they needed in the worst way.

The team that has several players in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, had its bus blow a tire on the way back from Elizabethton on Friday and owns the worst record in the Appalachian League had reason to celebrate after an 8-5 win over the Johnson City Doughboys at DeVault Stadium.

“We needed this one big,” said Bristol outfielder Ramon “R.J.” Jimerson Jr. “This was a definitely a morale booster. Hopefully, we can come out [Tuesday] and do it again.”

Jimerson finished with three hits and two walks from the leadoff spot and he was at the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning when Johnson City relief pitcher Carter Kelsey (Seton Hall) was called for a balk that allowed Gage Adams (State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota) to trot home from third base for the tiebreaking run.

“That was amazing, honestly,” Jimerson said. “He had been balking all day. It released some stress for me and we were able to score some more runs. That was a big moment and turned the game around in my opinion.”

Jimerson is the youngest player on the State Liners roster – date of birth: Oct. 25, 2003 – and graduated from Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Illinois on May 21.

“I finished up high school ball and came right here,” Jimerson said. “It’s been beautiful. The guys on this team are helping me through the ups and downs and giving me the knowledge I need to know about facing college pitchers. I thought it was going to be a smooth jump, but baseball’s gotten harder. At the same time, I’m having a lot of fun.”

Jimerson is headed to the University of Oklahoma, which finished as runner-up in the 2022 College World Series.

“It’s a great experience to get to go there, especially with the recent success they’ve had,” Jimerson said. “It felt like a family atmosphere and the recruiting class we have coming all know each other.”

Chilhowie High School graduate Ray Berry (King University) was the winning pitcher for Bristol on Monday, despite allowing two runs in the top of the sixth inning on a pair of wild pitches.

“It wasn’t great,” said Berry, who is 3-0 with a 4.08 ERA.

Still, the State Liners (11-21) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.

Starter Brandon Decker pitched well once again for the State Liners, but had to settle for a no-decision.

The right-hander from Oakland University in Michigan allowed a RBI groundout to Ashton King (East Tennessee State) and a two-run homer to Roberto Pena (Tulane) in the first inning, but got settled in after those early struggles.

He finished with nine strikeouts in his five innings of work and also picked off a baserunner.

“He’s been doing it all year,” Berry said. “He’s got strikeout stuff and we haven’t played in a while, so it took him a little while to get into sync. He’s a good player.”

Marshall Raper (Catawba Valley Community College), Taiga Yamane (Tacoma Community College) and Kerry Wright (Houston) polished off the four-hitter on the mound.

Wright notched his third save with a scoreless ninth inning and has not allowed an earned run in eight appearances.

“When Kerry’s out there, we have the utmost confidence in him,” Jimerson said, “We know he’s going to throw strikes and if we play defense behind him, he’ll close it out.”

Jimerson’s confidence is growing as his batting average, which jumped from .171 to .205 with Monday’s performance.

“It speaks volumes for him to spend his time here in Bristol to get a head start on college,” Berry said. “That shows a lot of maturity. He handles the bat well and I’m excited to see what he does in the spring.”

NOTES: Blake Wood (Florida State College-Jacksonville) hit a two-run homer in the second inning for Bristol, while Gage Adam (State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota) went 2-for-4 in his first game with the team. … Pitcher Cohen Feser (Texas Christian), outfielder Jack Tomlinson (San Joaquin Delta College) and shortstop Hector Mangual (Missouri) have departed Bristol for the 2022 season. … Bristol hosts Johnson City again today at 7 p.m.