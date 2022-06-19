 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Liners bash Bluefield, 14-6

state

Hector Mangual showed he can mash on Sunday.

The shortstop from the University of Missouri blasted two home runs to lead the way for the Bristol State Liners in their 14-6 bashing of the Bluefield Ridge Runners at historic Bowen Field.

Mangual hit a two-run homer to highlight Bristol’s 10-run third inning and also went yard in the seventh inning. It was his first two homers of the season and he finished 3-for-4 in boosting his batting average to .300.

Manny Garza (Rice) also homered for the State Liners (5-12), who won their second straight.

All nine hitters in Bristol’s lineup had at least one hit as the State Liners collectively pounded out 13 hits and coaxed seven walks from five Bluefield pitchers. Maurice “Mo” Hampton Jr. (Samford) added two hits and Justin Rubin (Virginia) scored three runs.

Brandon Decker (Oakland University of Michigan) retired all five batters he faced to pick up the win in relief.

The much-maligned Ryan Voss (Bluefield University) was tagged with the loss and is now 0-3 with a 14.40 ERA.

Bristol is off today before playing at Kingsport on Tuesday.

