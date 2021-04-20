STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Thiessen one of many local favorites in trio of cross country meets

Isaac Thiessen has a master mentor, a talented teammate/training partner, some valuable experience and plenty of conviction. The Abingdon High School junior hopes those factors translate into success at today’s VHSL Class 3 state cross country meet.
The Class 3 championships will begin a three-day extravaganza at Salem’s Green Hill Park as the Class 2 races will be held Thursday and Class 1 state champs will be crowned Friday.
Thiessen is among the favorites in the Class 3 boys race along with Western Albemarle’s Walter Moak and Fort Defiance’s Ramsey Corbin. Thiessen won last week’s Region 3D meet in Axton, Virginia, crossing the finish line first in 16:22.13.
“I feel very confident in my ability going into the state meet,” Thiessen said. “Unfortunately, with COVID protocols, Abingdon hasn’t been able to travel to any large invitational meets with a surplus of competition, so I am certainly lacking some racing experience my competitors may have. With that being said though, I believe in my training and the workouts that Coach [Allyson] Newton and Coach [Brent] Swiney have provided. After all, they have been preparing me for this race all season.”
Thiessen placed 36th at the 2019 state meet, finishing in 17:03.20.
“That was the first time I had qualified for the cross country state meet,” Thiessen said. “I wasn’t ready for the speed and racing style that would be required to place high. However, it was certainly a great experience and helped to prepare me for this year.”
Thiessen also got acclimated to the facility at Salem.
“Salem is one of the best racing courses in the state,” Thiessen said. “It’s a fast, flat, grassy course that provides an opportunity for athletes to really demonstrate what they’re capable of. A course such as this is pretty rare with how mountainous and hilly our region is.”
Running the course alongside Thiessen today is Dylan Phillips, his classmate who finished third in the Region 3D meet.
“Having a teammate like Dylan is incredible and an irreplaceable asset,” Thiessen said. “Every hard workout, long run and even race, we are able to work together and push each other to perform to our maximum capability. When Virginia was closed down last March [due to the pandemic], Dylan, Jack Bundy and I ran together every single day, even when they closed the Creeper Trail and we had little motivation.”
Offering plenty of motivation as well is Thiessen’s older brother, Karl.
Karl Thiessen was a 2016 and 2017 VHSL state cross country champion at AHS and now competes for the University of Tennessee Volunteers.
Just last week at a track and field meet in Charlottesville, Virginia, Karl Thiessen ran the fastest 10,000-meter race by a UT runner in 15 years as he clocked in at 29:07.61.
“My brother has been an amazing role model and has guided myself and many of my teammates through life on and off the track,” Isaac Thiessen said. “He’s been helping Dylan and me since we were middle schoolers and in the recent years trained with us as we’ve improved. He provides the best advice and always knows what to say when I’m going through a hardship.”
Hardships don’t seem to be in the future for Abingdon, which could fare well today – and in the seasons to come. Makaleigh Jessee of the Falcons is among the favorites in the girls race.
“This year as a whole has been a great experience and just a taste of the success that Abingdon’s distance program is going to achieve next year, whether we’ll be recognized for it or not,” Thiessen said. “We don’t have a single senior on the varsity team, which will allow us all to train through spring track as well as summer and really show what we’re capable of in the fall season.”
In Thursday’s Class 2 meet, Union’s boys will try to make it back-to-back state titles.
Asher Whitt and Benjamin Hersel are the only two returnees for the Bears from last season’s title team. Whitt won the Region 2D championship last week.
“We are very excited to be headed back to state this year,” said Union coach Mark Castle. “Any time you qualify for state is an honor, especially in this short season. It’s a really tough field this year as always and we are going to have to run our best race. We know that all we can control is us and what we can do. I know my guys will run as hard as they can for each other.”
On Friday, George Wythe junior Morgan Dalton figures to be the class of the Class 1 girls field.
She was a state champion in 2018 and finished sixth in 2019.
