STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Thiessen one of many local favorites in trio of cross country meets

“My brother has been an amazing role model and has guided myself and many of my teammates through life on and off the track,” Isaac Thiessen said. “He’s been helping Dylan and me since we were middle schoolers and in the recent years trained with us as we’ve improved. He provides the best advice and always knows what to say when I’m going through a hardship.”

Hardships don’t seem to be in the future for Abingdon, which could fare well today – and in the seasons to come. Makaleigh Jessee of the Falcons is among the favorites in the girls race.

“This year as a whole has been a great experience and just a taste of the success that Abingdon’s distance program is going to achieve next year, whether we’ll be recognized for it or not,” Thiessen said. “We don’t have a single senior on the varsity team, which will allow us all to train through spring track as well as summer and really show what we’re capable of in the fall season.”

In Thursday’s Class 2 meet, Union’s boys will try to make it back-to-back state titles.

Asher Whitt and Benjamin Hersel are the only two returnees for the Bears from last season’s title team. Whitt won the Region 2D championship last week.