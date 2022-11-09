State champ Arrington achieves another goal

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Zoe Arrington sets goals and then works to achieve them.

She did that at Tennessee High, winning the Class A-AA state cross country championship last week, and is already looking toward next year when she is running at Kennesaw State, an NCAA Division I school in Georgia that is currently part of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

“Next year I want to be A-Sun freshman of the year just before they move to Conference USA,” Arrington said. “I would like to do that, that would be kind of cool to start off. The team is going to be really good the next few years so hopefully making it to cross country nationals and on to track nationals.”

Don’t count her out. Tennessee High track coach Brad Stubbs spoke of Arrington’s determination and drive during a signing ceremony on Wednesday, something cross country coach Frankie Nunn saw from the time she was in seventh grade.

“She has got the drive. We went to the state meet in the eighth grade in middle school and it really hit her when she was all-state and then from then on, she just took off,” Nunn said. “It has been a roller-coaster ride with the injuries, but it really paid off last week.”

Arrington was joined by three other classmates who also signed on the dotted line, including softball players Rylee Fields (Johnson University) and Ashley Worley (Tusculum) and girls soccer standout McKinley Swift (King University).

A four-time all-conference, all-region and all-state performer at Tennessee High, Arrington capped off a memorable cross country career for the Vikings with that state championship, which followed her second region crown won the week before.

“That was unbelievable just because cross country has never came easy for me. I do better on the track so for it to finally happen was just incredible,” said Arrington, who participates in long distance runs in track, including the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs. “Also, I kept telling myself, this is the last one, if I don’t close it now I am going to regret it, and I have worked so hard for it so for it to finally happen is just great.”

Arrington has become the latest local athlete to commit to a Division I program, which already has a pair of women on the team named Zoe. The Owls’ cross country coach is Adam Bray, while Cale McDaniel directs the track program.

“As soon as I went on campus it felt like home and I was super comfortable and Coach Bray and I developed such a strong relationship and the girls as well,” said Arrington, who plans to work toward a career in physical therapy. “They are always texting me, getting to know me and that was something that was so important and it didn’t compare to any other school that I looked at.

“It was always Kennesaw State, Kennesaw State, I was always comparing it back to that.”

Nunn certainly knows cross country, having been a three-time state champion at Virginia High from 1978-80. He saw something special early on with Arrington.

“I have been in her shoes. I have been a state champion, I know what it had to take to get there and she was one that never complained about a workout, always gives you 110 percent, went the extra mile,” Nunn said. “We would do our workout and she would go home and do another workout. She just does a few little crazy things, but the last couple of weeks have really been a blessing in being around her and just seeing how everything unfolded last week.”

She will be busy at Kennesaw State, participating in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track for the Owls. Arrington, who broke four long-standing school records in track, won the 3200-meter run as a sophomore in the state track meet. She also has a second place finish in the 3200 and has placed second twice in the 1600.

“It has been dream come true since eighth grade and to finally make it all happen is so exciting and I just can’t wait,” Arrington said. “I am so excited and I think high school has prepared me well. I am taking college classes now and just learning how to manage my load a little bit better.”

She certainly appreciates the efforts of her coaches, who helped develop her into a Division I athlete.

“Coach Nunn is just the best and Coach Stubbs too, I love them both and I can’t say enough good things about them,” Arrington said. “Without them I wouldn’t be here. It is just great to run for them, especially Coach Nunn, he teared up when he was talking about me, that is so sweet.

“Coach Stubbs really helped me last track season after coming off my injury, just getting through it and just being that positive light that I needed because I am a little hard on myself sometimes.”

Running isn’t for the faint of heart. Injuries are common and Arrington had her share, in addition to a battle with COVID, but she never allowed it to slow her down for long.

“It is a lot of pounding,” Arrington said. “I have a lot of goals so it is just keeping myself grounded and knowing what I am working for and also that I was given a talent and I need to use it to the best of my ability.”

Where did that desire, the drive, the perseverance develop?

“I don’t know, I have always been super determined and if I say I am going to do something then I am going to do it,” she said. “It has just always been proving to myself, I have a lot of that internal motivation.”