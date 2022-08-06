Stars were born in the summer of 1982 in the Appalachian League

When Terrill Parham was living about 60 miles from Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium some three decades ago, he occasionally ran into some old friends.

During the 1991 World Series, he was able to catch up with Minnesota Twins superstar Kirby Puckett, who nine years earlier had been his spring-training roommate and teammate with the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton Twins.

Parham also exchanged pleasantries with Atlanta Braves third baseman Terry Pendleton, who he had squared off with on several occasions in the summer of 1982 while the slugger was pounding out hits on a nightly basis for the Johnson City Cardinals.

The three men certainly had some stories to share from those few months contributing to what was one of the most star-studded seasons in the rich history of the Appy League.

A future Hall of Famer (Kirby Puckett), the 1991 National League MVP (Terry Pendleton), 1990 World Series MVP (Jose Rijo), 1985 NL Cy Young Award winner (Dwight “Doc” Gooden), the 1985 NL Rookie of the Year (Vince Coleman), a dude who pitched a MLB no-hitter in 1993 and was the pitching coach for the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs (Chris Bosio) were among the young prospects toiling in obscurity in the eight-team league at the lowest rung of the minor league ladder 40 years ago.

In total, the league produced 35 future MLB players in 1982.

Six of those youngsters eventually became All-Stars in the big leagues.

“The league was stacked,” Parham said. “And you could tell right away who the prospects were.”

Tampa to the Tri-Cities

Dwight “Doc” Gooden and Rich Monteleone were the top two high school pitchers in Tampa, Florida, in the spring of 1982, both were first-round choices in the MLB Amateur Draft and began their professional careers in the Appalachian League.

Gooden went fifth overall to the New York Mets out of Hillsborough High School and was assigned to Kingsport, while Monteleone of Tampa Catholic went to the Detroit Tigers at No. 20 and was shipped off to Bristol.

Gooden’s first professional victory happened to occur at DeVault Stadium on June 23, 1982 as he allowed just one earned run over the course of seven innings with six strikeouts in a victory over the Bristol Tigers.

“I felt like I had pretty decent control,” Gooden told the Bristol Herald Courier’s George Stone following that initial triumph. “I was keeping them off stride and I was successful in keeping the ball down. I was using my curve and change and I was able to keep the fastball in on their hands.”

Gooden went 5-4 with a 2.47 ERA in nine starts for Kingsport and headlined a staff that also included Randy Myers and Floyd Youmans.

“We faced him one night and got one hit,” Terry Pendleton said during a telephone interview in June. “I got the hit. He jammed the piss out of me and it resulted in a swinging bunt that was our only hit of the day.”

Two years later, Doc won 17 games in the majors in becoming a phenom.

“He was just a little skinny kid that threw in the low-90s,” Monteleone said. “Then all of a sudden, he gained 20 pounds and almost threw a hundred miles-per-hour.”

Monteleone never reached the heights of his fellow Floridian in the big leagues, but had a solid MLB career as a reliever.

The journey began in Bristol as he went 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA.

“I was excited and the hospitality and people in Bristol were awesome,” Monteleone said. “One of the cool things was one of my high school catchers [Albert Silva] was on the team. He was a year older than me. Chris Goodyear was also a Tampa friend of mine on the team, so we all roomed together.

“I think we made $500 a month and we rented a trailer there that was $163 a month and it had two flat tires, so it leaned to one side. We named it ‘The Duke.’ … God, I remember a pizza place near where we lived. We got a pizza every freakin’ night, because it was like $5 for a large. I don’t remember the name of the place, but it was delicious. Anything else we needed, we just went to the Piggy Wiggly near the stadium.”

Don Gordon and Don Heinkel also went on to pitch in the majors after playing for the 1982 Bristol Tigers.

“A kind of funny story was coming from a very polished [NCAA] Division I program at South Carolina with the Gamecocks to a smaller venue in Bristol,” Gordon said. “The trainer at the time was Bob Birnbaum who had a pretty big belly and a cigar sticking out of his mouth. He was not wearing a shirt at this particular time and there was two or three inches of standing water in the shower area where he was handing out uniforms. I just remember the contrast of being spoiled at South Carolina to reality with Mr. Birnbaum the first day in the locker room.”

Gordon had a 2.19 ERA and saved eight games after the culture shock wore off. He later played for the Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Indians.

“The first couple of weeks, I honestly felt overwhelmed and intimidated, especially by the presence of the bigger in stature umpires,” Gordon said. “But once I started having success; that kind of went away. I think that season was important in my development as a player, because as they say in baseball you’re either a suspect or a prospect. But that short season perhaps allowed me to go from being a suspect to a prospect, because Detroit invited me to instructional ball in St. Petersburg that fall under the recommendation of our manager [in Bristol] Boots Day because after that everything started to change and go in a positive direction for my career specifically.”

A life-altering moment occurred for Gordon in the summer of ‘82 and it had nothing to do with being on the mound.

“Perhaps the most important factor of my time in Bristol was hearing Ryne Duren, a former New York Yankee, share his Christian testimony at my first baseball chapel service,” Gordon said. “I remember him talking about a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. I had heard that before from others but his really got my attention because of his successful baseball career. I never forgot it and a couple of years later I gave my life to the Lord Jesus Christ and Mr. Duren’s testimony was part of my salvation journey. I have been serving our Lord Jesus Christ full-time as a missionary and pastor since my retirement in 1991.”

Puckett’s power

When talking to guys who played in the Appalachian League during the 1982 season, the name of one particular guy always came up in the conversation and it was the 5-foot-8 outfielder from Elizabethton who was built like a fire hydrant and hit a sublime .382 that summer.

“Kirby Puckett stood out,” said Dan Pasqua, who was a power hitter for the Paintsville Yankees. “He could hit.”

The Chicago native would hit his way to the Hall of Fame and Puckett showed all that potential as soon as he arrived in Elizabethton.

“There’s a saying in sports that a player has the ‘it’ factor – you can’t put a finger on it, but you know he’s special,” Elizabethton pitcher Mike Maack said. “Kirby was definitely that guy. I just knew he was special and was going to make it. The game just seemed to slow down when he came to the plate. Doc Gooden overpowered everyone that year except Puckett. Kirby owned him and would sit on his fastball and drive it. It was fun to watch two guys compete against each other who were destined to make it to the big leagues.

“Kirby was so calm and collected in the dugout – you would never know of he was 4-for-4 or 0-for-4. His demeanor never changed and he never showed negative emotion. His favorite saying was ‘I’m so poor, I can’t even pay attention.’ We would crack up every time he said it.”

That magnetic personality endeared him to teammates and opponents alike.

“Puckett and I became big friends in that league,” Pendleton said. “We had plenty of talks before games and after games. We weren’t supposed to have a lot of conversations with guys on the other team, but we’d sit there and talk for a long time. He started calling me ‘Lil Puck.’ It was awesome getting the chance to know him.”

A silent van ride

Terry Pendleton was 21-years-old, a Californian through and through who had been drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh round out of Fresno State University.

He landed at Tri-Cities Airport near 10 p.m. on a steamy Saturday summer evening in June 1982, a weary traveler who had gone from the West Coast to the Northeast Tennessee hills in a day and wasn’t sure what to make of his new surroundings.

All he knew was that he was supposed to get to the Midtown Inn.

“I had no idea where I’m going,” Pendleton said. “I get in the cab, which is a van and an old, white gentleman is driving. I tell him where I want go which was the Midtown Inn. He doesn’t say one word to me. I’m trying to make conversation and I got to the point where I asked him a couple of questions and he never answered me, never responded.

“I said to myself, ‘Oh my goodness, where is this guy taking me?’ I unzipped my bat bag just in case and am thinking ‘What have I got myself into?’ So we finally get to the hotel, the driver gets out, grabs my suitcase and puts it by my side. I pay him and he hands me his card and he says, ‘Young man, if you ever need anything else, don’t hesitate to call me.’ I then realized that he was hard of hearing. That relieved me a little bit.”

After munching on a midnight snack he had stowed away in his suitcase, Pendleton caught some much needed shuteye.

“So, I get up Sunday morning and go across the street to the grocery store to get something to eat,” Pendleton said. “Then I see a sign that said it was closed on Sundays. I’m from Southern California and there ain’t nothing closed, ever. So I just ate out of the vending machine.

“Then it gets to Monday and nobody’s contacted me and I’ve been in this hotel for two days. So that day I run into Stan Javier at the vending machine and he asks me, ‘You a baseball player?’ I said ‘Oh yeah’ and he said ‘How come you haven’t been to no practice?’ He said ‘Tomorrow morning, meet me here and we’ll go to practice. Johnson City Cardinal, right?’ So I finally made it to the ballpark the next day.”

One of the first people he met in the clubhouse at Cardinal Park was another dude who would make his mark in the majors: Vince Coleman.

“That was the first time I laid eyes on him,” Pendleton said. “He walked over to me and said, ‘What position you play?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. In college, I played a little infield, but mostly right field. I think they signed me to try second base, but nobody’s told me anything for sure.’ He said, ‘Well, I’m Vince Coleman, the center fielder.’ To let me know he was the center fielder. I said, ‘OK Vince Coleman, the center fielder’ and called him that the rest of the time. We became really good friends. Just from that first conversation I could tell I was going to like that dude.”

Opposing pitchers weren’t that crazy about Coleman, who stole 43 bases in 46 attempts in 58 games with Johnson City.

“I picked him off at first base one time and before my first baseman could get the ball to second Vince Coleman was standing on the bag safely,” recalled Mike Maack, the former Elizabethton pitcher.

Maack also had a painful encounter with Pendleton, who hit at a .320 clip and earned a late-season promotion to Single-A St. Petersburg.

“Pendleton hit a line drive back at me so hard that it hit me in my glove arm forearm and my arm went completely dead, so when I went to use it to give me some support to pick up the ball to make a play, it just collapsed and I face planted right next to the ball,” Maack said. “I seriously thought my arm was broken, but it ended up being a bad bruise.”

Kevin Maris (the son of Roger Maris) also had a brief stint in 1982 with the Johnson City Cardinals.

Pendleton, Coleman and Javier of the 1982 Johnson City Cardinals all had lengthy big-league careers.

“It was an experience and it was important development-wise,” Pendleton said. “It was an eye-opener. I didn’t experience any racism until we played Pulaski, and I hate to say that because it was a Braves [farm team], but it was the worst I heard. In about the third inning we had a couple of players go in the stands after guys who were saying stuff and a few innings later our manager, Rich Hacker, went up in the stands. It was really crazy. … It was a teaching moment for all of us, it really was.”

The manager pitched

Eastern Kentucky was represented by two teams in the Appalachian League for several years in the 1980s.

The 1982 Paintsville Yankees featured seven future big leaguers, including Dan Pasqua, Jim Corsi, Jose Rijo and Eric Plunk.

“The first few weeks I roomed with Jose Rijo and Mauricio Ching,” Pasqua said. “The Latino music was always going. I started singing along with the songs making them laugh. … Rijo and Plunk were throwing hard. We had to face our own pitchers the first few weeks while using wood bats for the first time. Bats were shattering everywhere.”

There wasn’t much to do off the field.

“The hometown boys were not happy we were in town,” Pasqua said. “Dry town as well, no liquor.”

Pasqua was certainly focused purely on baseball as he smacked a league-high 16 home runs that summer.

Mike Maack was among the victims.

“Pasqua hit one of the hardest home runs off me ever,” the former Elizabethton hurler recalled. “When he hit it, I thought it was a low line drive to center field, but never came down and it ended up clearing the center field fence by about five feet. It was a missile.”

Pasqua and Rijo both had notable MLB careers, but they had much different personalities

“Pasqua was such a good hitter and never said a word,” recalled Tim Kubacki, who played for Paintsville that summer. “Rijo was always funny and pleasant and always seemed to dominate pitching.”

Pikeville fielded an Appy League club for the first time in ‘82 and the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate included names you might recall such as Billy Jo Robidoux, Dale Sveum, Chris Bosio and Chuck Crim.

The team with the league’s worst record was managed by Tim Nordbrook, a light-hitting infielder who played in the majors from 1974-79 with five different teams.

Pikeville was playing a late-season game in Elizabethton and with reliable pitching nowhere to be found, Nordbrook inserted himself in the game to pitch two innings.

Eleven years older than the average Appy Leaguer, the 32-year-old allowed one run during his team’s 11-0 loss in the second game of a doubleheader.

“We’ve had three players injured in the last three days and we have three doubleheaders in four days,” Nordbrook told Victor Hull of the Johnson City Press. “With the game out of reach [at 7-0], I decided to go in rather than use the same pitcher I used in the first game. I felt I could go out there and throw strikes. I didn’t do it to embarrass [Elizabethton manager] Fred Waters; I was just concerned with the health of the ballclub.”

Only in the Appalachian League.

A fun summer

The Bluefield Orioles won the Appalachian League title in 1982, compiling a 47-22 record and taking the pennant by 4 ½ games over Paintsville. Ken Gerhart, Billy Ripken, Jim Traber, Eric Bell and John Habyan were the future big leaguers on the squad.

The team was managed by John Hart, who would be a skipper briefly in the big leagues, and constructed American League pennant winners in 1995 and 1997 as the general manager of the Cleveland Indians.

He also had stints with the Texas Rangers (2001-2005) and Atlanta Braves (2014) as a GM.

Billy Ripken earned plenty of attention in the Appy League as the younger brother of Cal Ripken Jr., who also began his career in Bluefield. Maack wasn’t impressed.

“The talk around the league was that [Billy Ripken] was going to get a shot because of his dad [Cal Ripken Sr.] being the Orioles [coach] and boy, did that turn out to be true,” Maack said. “Most players who had as many bad years as he had to start his career would’ve been released. He obviously made the most of the opportunities given to him and there were many.”

Ripken disproved the whispers of nepotism in having a solid and lengthy MLB career.

“Billy Ripken and myself were actually pretty good friends, because we competed against each other in rookie-ball, Double-A, Triple-A and in the major leagues,” said Don Gordon, the former Bristol Tigers standout. “When I was with Billy, we never mentioned his brother Cal, which is probably why we had a good respectful admiration for each other. I loved the way Billy competed. He was very blue-collar, worked hard, knew the game and respected the game and still does today of course. He always called me ‘Smiley’ because whenever I was pitching I had a grin on my face that was pretty obvious to everyone. It was actually me just concentrating, not actually smiling.”

Most of those guys who played in the Appalachian League in 1982 smile when reflecting back on those days as they either approach their 60th birthday or have already celebrated that milestone.

When Major League Baseball restructured the minor leagues in 2020, the Appy League transformed to an amateur wood-bat collegiate circuit and will officially close the book on its second season under that format on Monday.

Some folks still pine for the days when the small towns in these mountains housed minor league farm teams and seasons like 1982 produce particularly fond memories.

Terrill Parham’s career was eventually derailed by a knee injury, but he hasn’t forgotten his season with the Elizabethton Twins – playing with Puckett and competing against Pendleton.

“Ten years ago, on the 30th anniversary of playing with the Twins, former teammate Curt Kindred flew in from California and we traveled together to a game in Elizabethton,” Parham said. “It was very nostalgic coming back and once again everyone was very welcoming and friendly.”