Stanfield defeats Enders in Pro Stock

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NHRA Pro Stock racer Aaron Stanfield called it the craziest final round of his career.

The third-generation racer from Bossier City, Louisiana, was facing four-time series titlist and defending event champion Erica Enders in the finals of the Thunder Valley Nationals Sunday at Bristol Dragway.

Enders entered the event on a three-race win streak and with the large crowd on her side.

Then things got crazy.

“I cut the car loose and it shook at the top of low gear, so I stopped,” Stanfield said. “I could see smoke out of the [Enders] car and my crew was on the radio telling me to go.”

As Enders somehow drove her familiar Camaro through the smoke, Stanfield went to Plan B.

“I stuck the car back in gear and tried to get to the finish line,” Stanfield said. “It for sure did not go according to plan, but sometimes it goes like that.”

Stanfield, who has already dropped two final round showdowns against Enders this season, ultimately won with a time of 8.033 seconds at 184.98 mph.

“That was just a pretty wacky final round there,” Stanfield said.

Stanfield, who has relatives in the Bluff City area, is the son of veteran NHRA driver Greg Stanfield.

“This is the best gift I can give my dad,” Stanfield said. “This is a great racetrack with great fans.”

Ron Capps also overcame a challenge en route to his conquest in Funny Car.

After qualifying ninth, Capps endured an explosion inside his car late in his pass during the first round of eliminations.

“What a run we put together and when I stepped off the gas, boom,” Capps said. “I thought, ‘Oh, our new GR Supra body.’ But it did minimal damage.

“We had another body in the truck, but it was such a dream to drive that car. All the safety work during the offseason paid off. After that, it was just like a bracket car.”

Capps recovered in style, posting a time of 3.984 at 324.35 in the finals to defeat veteran Tim Wilkerson. Capps recorded the only three-second run of the day.

“To run 3.98 in the final in this weather was unbelievable,” Capps said. “This is a very demanding track every time we come here. I think this is like NASCAR and their [Southern 500] in Darlington. It’s hot, humid, and demanding. You can’t take your mind off it for a second.”

Capps, who holds the Bristol record for wins with six, pointed to some extra motivation for this weekend. He entered the event trailing Matt Hagan and Robert Hight in points.

“After our last race, they were saying it’s a two-car race,” Capps said. “I’m sure it was locker-room material for everybody for a two-car race in early June? It gave me a little arsenal.”

Another second-generation racer in Justin Ashley took the win in Funny Car. With a run of 3.813 at 325.30, the Farmingdale, New York, native downed Shawn Langdon, who ran 3.841 at 320.51.

Shortly after the event, Ashley presented the trophy to his father, Mike.

“Bristol has so much history. You look up there [on the grandstands] and you see all of those names of the greats that have raced here and won here. It’s just a special place and prestigious with it being on Father’s Day weekend,” Ashley said. “To be able to give my dad this trophy today as a gift is so cool.”

The key moment for Ashley came in the semifinals when he defeated four-time series champ Steve Torrence.

“Beating Steve in the semifinals is great, but I have a lot of respect for his team and we were just racing our lane and were fortunate to get the win,” Ashley said.

“We’ve had a couple of first and second round exits this season, but to come back with back-to-back finals now in a class as tough as this is nice. We feel good about the position we are in. Our team is stepping up and I am really proud of them.”

It was also a sentimental final in Pro Stock Motorcycle as Jerry Savoie snapped a two-year winless streak by downing qualifier Angelle Sampey.

Savoie ran 6.929 at 194.30, while Sampey was eliminated for starting too soon.

“It’s been a while,” Savoie said. “We’ve been struggling and doing a lot of testing on our program. And the third round today, we had to swap engines.”

Savoie dedicated the victory to his late father, Blue.

The most important thing is Father’s Day,” Savoie said “My dad passed away four years ago. He had a need for speed, and I’m so thankful that on this day I can dedicate this trophy to him.”

