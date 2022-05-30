Spurling leads Battle boys to regional title against Wise Central

BRISTOL, Va. – Add yet another achievement to Nathan Spurling’s sterling senior season.

Spurling posted a victory at No. 1 singles to set the tone as the John Battle Trojans won the VHSL Region 1D/2D boys tennis championship with a 5-0 win over the Wise County Central Warriors on Monday.

Spurling had already won the regional singles crown, paired with Briggs Crabtree for the doubles title and helped the Trojans take the team trophy on Monday. He’ll have a shot at the rare trifecta of state titles in the coming weeks.

After being the fourth seeded player in Battle’s lineup last season, Spurling has been the top guy for the Trojans in 2022 and has a 19-4 record.

“The beginning of the season was pretty nerve-racking,” Spurling said. “I wasn’t sure if I could hold my spot, but it turned out well.”

Spurling’s powerful serve, solid forehand and flawless net play were all on display in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Chance Boggs on Monday. Standing 6-foot-5 ½, Spurling creates matchup problems for opponents.

“He can really volley and likes to come to the net,” said John Battle coach Tim Sholes. “If you can get to the net, you can win a lot of points and as tall as he is, it’s hard to lob against him. He loves to be up at the net.”

Spurling was a second-team selection on the All-Mountain 7 District basketball team this past winter and his dad, Greg, was a star hoopster at Carson-Newman University who played basketball professionally.

Nathan Spurling came to the sport of tennis late, but has thrived.

He and teammate Collin Davidson have both signed to continue their careers at Emory & Henry College.

“I was kind of familiar with it in the eighth grade when one of my teachers introduced me to it,” Spurling said “But I never fell in love with it until the ninth grade. I just love how challenging it is and the strategy that is involved.”

Davidson, Crabtree, Connor Davidson and Chase Hamlin were also victorious on Monday as the Trojans (20-0) appear poised to defend their state title from a year ago. They host Floyd County on Friday in a state quarterfinal clash.

“We’re pretty strong from top to bottom,” Sholes said. “If we play well, we’ve got a shot at winning it. We still want to take it one match at a time. We only have six players and they really work hard. We get on this court for practice and for an hour and a half to two hours, they work on the things they have to. I guess in the back of their mind the state finals is there, but right now we’re just worried about Floyd County and the quarterfinals.”

Wise County Central (17-5) lost to Battle for the fourth time this season.

“They’re just a powerhouse,” said Central coach Cathy South. “A lot of talent. My kids keep getting closer every time and we were close in four of the six singles matches today. I can’t ask anymore from our kids than what they gave us today.”

The Warriors play Radford on Thursday at 9 a.m. in a state quarterfinal match at Virginia Tech.

“My seniors this year, when they were freshmen their goal was to make it to state and we made it this year,” South said. “One step at a time.”

Meanwhile, Spurling’s Memorial Day was memorable as he and the Trojans took care of business in their final tune-up prior to the state tournament.

“We just want to go as far as we can,” Spurling said.

