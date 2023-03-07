Trey Cabbage collected two hits on Monday afternoon in leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 Cactus League victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Pinch-hitting for megastar Mike Trout in the bottom of the fifth inning, Cabbage connected for a RBI single against Cleveland hurler Xzavion Curry.

The former Grainger High School star added an eighth-inning RBI triple off Tim Herrin. Cabbage is slashing .267/.353/.467 in eight MLB spring training games. He played at the Double-A level last season, but was limited to 30 games due to an injury.

Meanwhile, Evan Carter (Elizabethton) walked in his only plate appearance for the Texas Rangers on Monday in their 4-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

Carter has walked six times in 10 Cactus League game for the Rangers in compiling a .600 on-base percentage. The top prospect for Texas also has a .333 batting average and two stolen bases

Gavin Cross (Tennessee High) of the Kansas City Royals, Hunter Stratton (Sullivan East) of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Landon Knack (Science Hill) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Daniel Norris (Science Hill) of the Cincinnati Reds have also appeared in MLB spring training contests thus far.