It turned out to be a good day for Northeast Tennessee natives in the Cactus League.

Evan Carter (Elizabethton) of the Texas Rangers rapped out a hit and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack (Science Hill) pitched a perfect inning on Monday.

The 20-year-old Carter connected for his first hit of the spring with a seventh-inning single off Alex Young of the Cincinnati Reds.

He walked in the ninth inning against Lyon Richardson and later scored on a RBI double from Dustin Harris as the Rangers recorded a 13-2 rocking of the Reds.

Meanwhile, Knack retired Ha-Seong Kim via a groundout on a bunt attempt, Taylor Kohlwey on a lineout and Luis Campusano on a flyout for the Dodgers in their 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.