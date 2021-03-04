 Skip to main content
Spring 2021 Black Diamond District Football Preview Capsules
Grundy TE Peyton McComas

Grundy TE Peyton McComas goes in motion during the Golden Wave's game against Virginia High.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

Grundy Golden Wave

Coach: Craig Plymal

2019 record: 4-6 (1-2)

Key returners: Ian Scammell, RB/LB, soph.; Hunter Scarberry, OL/DL, sr.; Sage Keen, RB/DB, sr.; Peyton McComas, TE/DL, sr.; Tanner Bishop, TE/LB, sr.; Reid Campbell, DL/OL, sr.; Matthew Riley, LB, sr.; Logan Looney, OL, soph.; Kaden Vanover, DB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Jacob Deel, OL, soph.; Ethan Roberts, LB/RB, fr.; Jonah Looney, WR/TE, fr.; Brent Houck, QB, sr.

Key losses: Jacob McCoy, WR/DB; Austin Vance, QB; Chris St. Clair, OL; Clay Anderson, DB

Outlook: Grundy has played a pair of tight one-score games thus far – earning an 18-13 win over Northwood and dropping a 19-12 decision to Virginia High.

Fourth-year head coach Craig Plymal likes the makeup and mettle of his team and the squad learned some valuable lessons in 2019 when the Golden Wave started 4-0 and then lost six straight and missed the playoffs.

Sophomore Ian Scammell, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his first varsity season, and reigning Black Diamond District defensive lineman of the year Hunter Scarberry are the most notable returnees.

Scammell, Scarberry, tight end Peyton McComas, defensive lineman Tanner Bishop and linebacker Matthew Riley were first-team All-BDD selections in 2019 and are back in the fold as well.

McComas (6-foot-4, 205-pounds) and freshman Jonah Looney (6-5, 205) give new quarterback Brent Houck some big receiving targets.

Inexperience at quarterback, wide receiver and in the defensive secondary are the concerns, but Grundy is improved.

Coach’s Quote: “The experience we are bringing back is a huge advantage for the early part of the season, due to the shortened preseason. We also have multiple returning starters on the offensive and defensive line who were numerous all-district and all-region players. Our biggest obstacle will be the lack of experience at certain skill positions. We are thankful to have the opportunity to just play football. The kids have worked hard on their individual games and deserve the chance to play.”

Schedule:

Feb. 23 Northwood W, 18-13

Feb. 27 Virginia High L, 19-12

March 13 Hurley A

March 19 Patrick Henry A

March 26 Twin Valley H

April 3 Honaker H

Roster:

1 Kendall Hawks

2 Ethan Roberts

3 Justin Owens

5 Joey Russell

8 Thomas Gilbert

9 Sage Keen

10 Nazir Combs

11 Caleb Conaway

12 Brent Houck

18 Devin Davis

20 Zach Keen

24 Kaden Vanover

25 Ian Scammell

27 Matt Riley

32 Ryan Campbell

33 Mason Deskins

44 Jacob Stiltner

45 Isaac Coleman

50 Hunter Scarberry

51 Austin Russell

52 Cameron Keen

60 Devin Cook

63 Logan Looney

64 Jesse Lester

68 Jacob Deel

70 Zach Coleman

72 Tristen Keen

74 Nathaniel Looney

75 Reid Campbell

77 Parker Snead

80 Wyatt Surber

83 Jonah Looney

88 Tanner Bishop

89 Peyton McComas

Honaker Tigers

Coach: Doug Hubbard

2019 record: 5-6 (3-0)

Key returners: J.C. Horn, OL/DL, sr.; Jayson Mullins, TE/DL, jr.; Trevor Miller, DL, sr.; Peyton Hess, OL, sr.; Blake Casey, RB, sr.; Nick Goodman, K/P, jr.

Promising newcomers: Sean Gill, QB, fr.; Dylan Barrett, DB, sr.

Key losses: Trevor Dye, RB; Chandler Hubbard, WR/QB/DB

Outlook: Honaker won the Black Diamond District title in 2019, but the Tigers return just four starters on each side of the ball as they try to defend that championship.

The young squad has taken its lumps so far, being outscored a combined 65-6 in losses to Castlewood and Lebanon.

Offensive lineman J.C. Horn and kicker Nick Goodman are the only returnees for Honaker who were first-team all-BDD selections in ‘19.

Tight end/defensive lineman Jayson Mullins is strong and joins Horn, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Peyton Hess, running back/defensive back Skylar Miller and running back/defensive back Blake Casey as two-way starters.

Miller has ran the ball hard and has amassed 79 rushing yards in two games.

Doug Hubbard has been the head coach at Honaker since 1983 and his young team should get better as the season progresses.

Coach’s Quote: “Hopefully, we will improve from week to week as we are counting on a lot of young and first-year players. Hopefully, the offensive line can carry us until we get experience at our skill positions.”

Schedule:

Feb. 23 Castlewood L, 38-0

Feb. 28 Lebanon L, 27-6

March 6 Hurley A

March 13 Patrick Henry H

March 20 Twin Valley H

April 3 Grundy A

Roster:

4 Chance Jewell

5 Jax Horn

6 Evan Justus

7 Sean Gill

10 Dylan Barrett

12 Aiden Lowe

13 Wesley Hurley

14 Dakota Hall

16 Isaac Perkins

18 Trevor Miller

21 Nick Goodman

23 Peyton Whited

25 Blake Casey

26 Skylar Miller

27 T.J. Hubbard

32 Austin Clayborne

33 Max Boyd

45 Gavyn Helton

50 Lucas O’Quinn

55 William Peck

56 Payton Jessee

63 Landon Viers

65 Ethan Johnson

66 J.C. Horn

67 Peyton Hess

70 Wesley Yates

74 Steel Monk

82 Malachi Lowe

88 Jayson Mullins

Hurley Rebels

Coach: Austin Cooper

2019 record: 5-5 (2-1)

Key returners: John Matt Justus, RB/DB, sr.; Martin McCoy, OL/DL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Wade Vance, OL, jr.; Caden Mullins, QB, soph.; Tanner Adkins, OL/LB, jr.; Alex Duty, RB/LB, soph.; Landon Bailey, WR/DB, fr. ; Kevin Looney, RB, fr.

Key losses: Jonathan Hurley, WR; John A. Justus, OL; Jacob McClanahan, OL; Austin Hagy, OL/DL; Tyler Young, DB

Outlook: Hurley had the distinction of becoming the first football team from far Southwest Virginia to win a game in 2021 as the Rebels recorded a 36-28 victory over Rye Cove on Feb. 22 in a game that began at 6 p.m.

Sixteen players for Hurley were competing in their first varsity game that night as the Rebels will field one of the area’s most inexperienced squads.

Running back/defensive back John Matt Justus and two-way lineman Martin McCoy are Hurley’s only returning starters. Justus is a versatile threat who had 191 rushing yards, three touchdowns and 10 tackles in that season-opening win.

Get used to hearing the names of Alex Duty, Kevin Looney, Landon Bailey and others as they make an impact.

Hurley suffered a 15-0 loss to Eastside in its second game, so finding consistency will be key.

Coach’s Quote: “I am extremely excited to coach these guys. They buy into what we are teaching and they always compete and fight for a spot. I think we have an opportunity to win some games this year. We have a lot of guys stepping into bigger roles and a few guys getting their first taste of varsity football. I know they are ready and willing to put in the work. It’s been a long 15 months waiting for football to be back and here it is. No matter what happens, it’s football season and we couldn’t be happier at Hurley.”

Schedule:

Feb. 22 Rye Cove W, 36-28

Feb. 27 Eastside L, 15-0

March 6 Honaker H

March 13 Grundy H

March 19 Northwood A

April 1 Twin Valley H

Roster:

1 Payton Hurley

2 John Matt Justus

5 Landon Bailey

7 Sheldon Matney

10 Cannan Shafer

12 Caden Mullins

14 Eddie Hurley

23 Kevin Looney

24 Brandon Rife

25 Will Layne

33 Alex Duty

50 Trevor Blankenship

51 Mason McClanahan

52 Martin McCoy

55 Chase LaFluer

56 Tanner Adkins

60 Hunter Baker

61 Chris Rife

63 Keaton Hagy

64 Josh Ashby

65 Caden Hensley

72 Logan Hopkins

75 Wade Vance

Twin Valley Panthers

Coach: Jeremy Ward

2019 record: 2-8 (0-3)

Key returners: Xzavier Ward, RB/DB, sr.; Dalton White, LB, sr.; Dustin Jones, WR, jr.; Matthew Lester, LB, soph.; Lane Stiltner, LB, jr.; Wade Cantrell, QB/DB, sr.; Jeighkob Cooper, WR/DB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Jacob Justice, WR, fr.; Noah Daniels, LB, sr.; Isaiah Boyd, RB, soph.

Key losses: Justin Vance, DL; Alex Meadows, OL

Outlook: The Twin Valley Panthers hit the ground running on Monday night in a 12-6 season-opening triumph over Thomas Walker.

Sophomore running back Isaiah Boyd rushed for 207 yards and scored both of TV’s touchdowns, while senior linebacker Dalton White made 13 tackles.

Quarterback Wade Cantrell, running back Xzavier Ward and wide receivers Dustin Jones and Jeighkob Cooper provide Twin Valley with playmakers.

White, Garrett Horton and Isaac Cooper give Twin Valley an experienced offensive line.

Lane Stiltner, Connor Welch and Matthew Lester also have varsity experience for the Panthers.

Coach’s Quote: “We are excited to get to play. We’ve had to deal with some [COVID-19] quarantine issues early on, but our guys have responded well to preparation during an abnormal season. We expect to come out and compete each and every game. This year is challenging for everyone and we have to adjust to the conditions presented and we feel we can adapt as the season moves forward.”

Schedule:

March 1 Thomas Walker W, 12-6

March 6 Holston H

March 19 Honaker A

March 22 Twin Springs A

March 26 Grundy A

April 2 Hurley A

Roster:

1 Jacob Justice

2 Lane Stiltner

3 Austin Smith

8 Wade Cantrell

10 Jeighkob Cooper

11 Colten Compton

12 Larry Justice

14 Dustin Jones

15 Xzavier Ward

21 Randall Blackburn

24 Joseph Boyd

35 Noah Daniels

40 Matthew Lester

50 Kenneth Justice

51 Ethan Snead

55 Tyler White

57 Dalton White

65 Kenneth Thompson

67 Jacob Hagerman

68 Garrett Horton

69 Isaac Cooper

79 Dalton Griffey

88 Connor Welch

Black Diamond District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. (tie) Grundy (2)         8

Honaker (2)     8

3. (tie) Hurley 4

Twin Valley      4

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

