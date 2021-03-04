Spring 2021 Black Diamond District Football Preview Capsules

Grundy Golden Wave
Coach: Craig Plymal
2019 record: 4-6 (1-2)
Key returners: Ian Scammell, RB/LB, soph.; Hunter Scarberry, OL/DL, sr.; Sage Keen, RB/DB, sr.; Peyton McComas, TE/DL, sr.; Tanner Bishop, TE/LB, sr.; Reid Campbell, DL/OL, sr.; Matthew Riley, LB, sr.; Logan Looney, OL, soph.; Kaden Vanover, DB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Jacob Deel, OL, soph.; Ethan Roberts, LB/RB, fr.; Jonah Looney, WR/TE, fr.; Brent Houck, QB, sr.
Key losses: Jacob McCoy, WR/DB; Austin Vance, QB; Chris St. Clair, OL; Clay Anderson, DB
Outlook: Grundy has played a pair of tight one-score games thus far – earning an 18-13 win over Northwood and dropping a 19-12 decision to Virginia High.
Fourth-year head coach Craig Plymal likes the makeup and mettle of his team and the squad learned some valuable lessons in 2019 when the Golden Wave started 4-0 and then lost six straight and missed the playoffs.
Sophomore Ian Scammell, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his first varsity season, and reigning Black Diamond District defensive lineman of the year Hunter Scarberry are the most notable returnees.
Scammell, Scarberry, tight end Peyton McComas, defensive lineman Tanner Bishop and linebacker Matthew Riley were first-team All-BDD selections in 2019 and are back in the fold as well.
McComas (6-foot-4, 205-pounds) and freshman Jonah Looney (6-5, 205) give new quarterback Brent Houck some big receiving targets.
Inexperience at quarterback, wide receiver and in the defensive secondary are the concerns, but Grundy is improved.
Coach’s Quote: “The experience we are bringing back is a huge advantage for the early part of the season, due to the shortened preseason. We also have multiple returning starters on the offensive and defensive line who were numerous all-district and all-region players. Our biggest obstacle will be the lack of experience at certain skill positions. We are thankful to have the opportunity to just play football. The kids have worked hard on their individual games and deserve the chance to play.”
Schedule:
Feb. 23 Northwood W, 18-13
Feb. 27 Virginia High L, 19-12
March 13 Hurley A
March 19 Patrick Henry A
March 26 Twin Valley H
April 3 Honaker H
Roster:
1 Kendall Hawks
2 Ethan Roberts
3 Justin Owens
5 Joey Russell
8 Thomas Gilbert
9 Sage Keen
10 Nazir Combs
11 Caleb Conaway
12 Brent Houck
18 Devin Davis
20 Zach Keen
24 Kaden Vanover
25 Ian Scammell
27 Matt Riley
32 Ryan Campbell
33 Mason Deskins
44 Jacob Stiltner
45 Isaac Coleman
50 Hunter Scarberry
51 Austin Russell
52 Cameron Keen
60 Devin Cook
63 Logan Looney
64 Jesse Lester
68 Jacob Deel
70 Zach Coleman
72 Tristen Keen
74 Nathaniel Looney
75 Reid Campbell
77 Parker Snead
80 Wyatt Surber
83 Jonah Looney
88 Tanner Bishop
89 Peyton McComas
Honaker Tigers
Coach: Doug Hubbard
2019 record: 5-6 (3-0)
Key returners: J.C. Horn, OL/DL, sr.; Jayson Mullins, TE/DL, jr.; Trevor Miller, DL, sr.; Peyton Hess, OL, sr.; Blake Casey, RB, sr.; Nick Goodman, K/P, jr.
Promising newcomers: Sean Gill, QB, fr.; Dylan Barrett, DB, sr.
Key losses: Trevor Dye, RB; Chandler Hubbard, WR/QB/DB
Outlook: Honaker won the Black Diamond District title in 2019, but the Tigers return just four starters on each side of the ball as they try to defend that championship.
The young squad has taken its lumps so far, being outscored a combined 65-6 in losses to Castlewood and Lebanon.
Offensive lineman J.C. Horn and kicker Nick Goodman are the only returnees for Honaker who were first-team all-BDD selections in ‘19.
Tight end/defensive lineman Jayson Mullins is strong and joins Horn, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Peyton Hess, running back/defensive back Skylar Miller and running back/defensive back Blake Casey as two-way starters.
Miller has ran the ball hard and has amassed 79 rushing yards in two games.
Doug Hubbard has been the head coach at Honaker since 1983 and his young team should get better as the season progresses.
Coach’s Quote: “Hopefully, we will improve from week to week as we are counting on a lot of young and first-year players. Hopefully, the offensive line can carry us until we get experience at our skill positions.”
Schedule:
Feb. 23 Castlewood L, 38-0
Feb. 28 Lebanon L, 27-6
March 6 Hurley A
March 13 Patrick Henry H
March 20 Twin Valley H
April 3 Grundy A
Roster:
4 Chance Jewell
5 Jax Horn
6 Evan Justus
7 Sean Gill
10 Dylan Barrett
12 Aiden Lowe
13 Wesley Hurley
14 Dakota Hall
16 Isaac Perkins
18 Trevor Miller
21 Nick Goodman
23 Peyton Whited
25 Blake Casey
26 Skylar Miller
27 T.J. Hubbard
32 Austin Clayborne
33 Max Boyd
45 Gavyn Helton
50 Lucas O’Quinn
55 William Peck
56 Payton Jessee
63 Landon Viers
65 Ethan Johnson
66 J.C. Horn
67 Peyton Hess
70 Wesley Yates
74 Steel Monk
82 Malachi Lowe
88 Jayson Mullins
Hurley Rebels
Coach: Austin Cooper
2019 record: 5-5 (2-1)
Key returners: John Matt Justus, RB/DB, sr.; Martin McCoy, OL/DL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Wade Vance, OL, jr.; Caden Mullins, QB, soph.; Tanner Adkins, OL/LB, jr.; Alex Duty, RB/LB, soph.; Landon Bailey, WR/DB, fr. ; Kevin Looney, RB, fr.
Key losses: Jonathan Hurley, WR; John A. Justus, OL; Jacob McClanahan, OL; Austin Hagy, OL/DL; Tyler Young, DB
Outlook: Hurley had the distinction of becoming the first football team from far Southwest Virginia to win a game in 2021 as the Rebels recorded a 36-28 victory over Rye Cove on Feb. 22 in a game that began at 6 p.m.
Sixteen players for Hurley were competing in their first varsity game that night as the Rebels will field one of the area’s most inexperienced squads.
Running back/defensive back John Matt Justus and two-way lineman Martin McCoy are Hurley’s only returning starters. Justus is a versatile threat who had 191 rushing yards, three touchdowns and 10 tackles in that season-opening win.
Get used to hearing the names of Alex Duty, Kevin Looney, Landon Bailey and others as they make an impact.
Hurley suffered a 15-0 loss to Eastside in its second game, so finding consistency will be key.
Coach’s Quote: “I am extremely excited to coach these guys. They buy into what we are teaching and they always compete and fight for a spot. I think we have an opportunity to win some games this year. We have a lot of guys stepping into bigger roles and a few guys getting their first taste of varsity football. I know they are ready and willing to put in the work. It’s been a long 15 months waiting for football to be back and here it is. No matter what happens, it’s football season and we couldn’t be happier at Hurley.”
Schedule:
Feb. 22 Rye Cove W, 36-28
Feb. 27 Eastside L, 15-0
March 6 Honaker H
March 13 Grundy H
March 19 Northwood A
April 1 Twin Valley H
Roster:
1 Payton Hurley
2 John Matt Justus
5 Landon Bailey
7 Sheldon Matney
10 Cannan Shafer
12 Caden Mullins
14 Eddie Hurley
23 Kevin Looney
24 Brandon Rife
25 Will Layne
33 Alex Duty
50 Trevor Blankenship
51 Mason McClanahan
52 Martin McCoy
55 Chase LaFluer
56 Tanner Adkins
60 Hunter Baker
61 Chris Rife
63 Keaton Hagy
64 Josh Ashby
65 Caden Hensley
72 Logan Hopkins
75 Wade Vance
Twin Valley Panthers
Coach: Jeremy Ward
2019 record: 2-8 (0-3)
Key returners: Xzavier Ward, RB/DB, sr.; Dalton White, LB, sr.; Dustin Jones, WR, jr.; Matthew Lester, LB, soph.; Lane Stiltner, LB, jr.; Wade Cantrell, QB/DB, sr.; Jeighkob Cooper, WR/DB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Jacob Justice, WR, fr.; Noah Daniels, LB, sr.; Isaiah Boyd, RB, soph.
Key losses: Justin Vance, DL; Alex Meadows, OL
Outlook: The Twin Valley Panthers hit the ground running on Monday night in a 12-6 season-opening triumph over Thomas Walker.
Sophomore running back Isaiah Boyd rushed for 207 yards and scored both of TV’s touchdowns, while senior linebacker Dalton White made 13 tackles.
Quarterback Wade Cantrell, running back Xzavier Ward and wide receivers Dustin Jones and Jeighkob Cooper provide Twin Valley with playmakers.
White, Garrett Horton and Isaac Cooper give Twin Valley an experienced offensive line.
Lane Stiltner, Connor Welch and Matthew Lester also have varsity experience for the Panthers.
Coach’s Quote: “We are excited to get to play. We’ve had to deal with some [COVID-19] quarantine issues early on, but our guys have responded well to preparation during an abnormal season. We expect to come out and compete each and every game. This year is challenging for everyone and we have to adjust to the conditions presented and we feel we can adapt as the season moves forward.”
Schedule:
March 1 Thomas Walker W, 12-6
March 6 Holston H
March 19 Honaker A
March 22 Twin Springs A
March 26 Grundy A
April 2 Hurley A
Roster:
1 Jacob Justice
2 Lane Stiltner
3 Austin Smith
8 Wade Cantrell
10 Jeighkob Cooper
11 Colten Compton
12 Larry Justice
14 Dustin Jones
15 Xzavier Ward
21 Randall Blackburn
24 Joseph Boyd
35 Noah Daniels
40 Matthew Lester
50 Kenneth Justice
51 Ethan Snead
55 Tyler White
57 Dalton White
65 Kenneth Thompson
67 Jacob Hagerman
68 Garrett Horton
69 Isaac Cooper
79 Dalton Griffey
88 Connor Welch
Black Diamond District Preseason Coaches Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. (tie) Grundy (2) 8
Honaker (2) 8
3. (tie) Hurley 4
Twin Valley 4
