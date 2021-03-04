Spring 2021 Black Diamond District Football Preview Capsules

Coach’s Quote: “I am extremely excited to coach these guys. They buy into what we are teaching and they always compete and fight for a spot. I think we have an opportunity to win some games this year. We have a lot of guys stepping into bigger roles and a few guys getting their first taste of varsity football. I know they are ready and willing to put in the work. It’s been a long 15 months waiting for football to be back and here it is. No matter what happens, it’s football season and we couldn’t be happier at Hurley.”