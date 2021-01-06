Sports Briefs: Holston opens with sweep of Cobras

FRIDAY
BOYS
Quaheim Brooks scored 24 points and added eight rebounds to lead Holston to a season-opening 68-24 win over Council on Friday afternoon.
Nick Delatos added 15 points for the Cavaliers (0-1), while Cade Morrison connected on three of Holston’s nine 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Lane Blevins tallied 10 boards and five points.
Caleb Hess and Caleb Stocks paced the Cobras with seven points each.
GIRLS
Holston 52, Council 9
Cortlyn Keith celebrated senior night festivities in the season-opener for the Cavaliers, leading Holston with three 3-pointers and 11 points in a rout of Council.
Holston (1-0) also received nine points from Emma Bishop and Molly Turner, along with seven for Ashton Keith.
Council was led by Isabella Stevens with four points.
SATURDAY
BOYS
J.I. Burton 69, Holston 62
The quartet of Zac Campbell (26 points), Ethan Lindsey (14 points), Noa Godsey (11 points) and Trevor Culbertson (10 points) led the way as J.I. Burton held off Holston for a non-district win.
Nick Delatos led Holston (1-1) with 22 points, while Lane Blevins finished with 19 points.
Twin Springs 64, Patrick Henry 50
Connor Lane scored 18 points, and Mason Elliott added 14 to lead the Titans past Patrick Henry, who were playing its first game of the season.
Cade Gobble paced Patrick Henry with 15 points. Cody Pecina added 12, while Ean Rhea and E.J. Pecina had eight apiece.
Brady Castle tallied 12 points, including three of seven 3-pointers for Twin Springs.
GIRLS
Gate City 57, Abingdon 44
Sarah Thompson scored 20 points to lead the defending state champion Blue Devils past the Falcons.
Addyson Gibson tallied 11 points for Gate City, while Macey Mullins added 10. Gate City made seven 3-pointers, including two each by Gibson, Thompson and Mullins.
Abingdon, which was playing its first game of the season, was paced by Morgan Blevins with 16 points.
J.I. Burton 48, Holston 29
Kaylee Jenkins scored 22 points as J.I. Burton bested Holston for a non-district victory.
Holston (1-1) was led by Ashton Keith’s 14 points.
Twin Springs 39, Patrick Henry 33
Natalie Strait (14 points) and Fallyn Daniels (13 points) were the top scorers for Patrick Henry, but it wasn’t enough as the Rebels lost their season-opener.
Emaleigh Powers powered Twin Springs to the win with 19 points.