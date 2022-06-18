Speed to burn: Torrence leads first day of Top Fuel racing, Hight, Anderson, Sampey on top in their divisions

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Steve Torrence is on a speed run.

Two weeks ago at the NHRA New England Nationals, the four-time defending Top Fuel champion from Kilgore, Texas, made the quickest run in track history.

Friday night at Bristol Dragway, Torrence led the 15-car Thunder Valley Nationals field with a pass of 3.791 seconds and 317.79 mph.

“Saturday will be a totally different track, but that was a good run for us to get the ball rolling and give us some momentum,” Torrence said.

Entering the weekend, Torrence is third in Top Fuel points behind Mike Salinas and Brittany Force but he’s still searching for his first win.

“With the way we’ve been approaching this season and trying different things, it makes it a little frustrating at times because things don’t go the way we’re used to,” Torrence said. “But we’re working in the right direction, and we’ll just keep building on it.

“Everybody out here is having some issues with parts and pieces. That’s why I think you haven’t seen anybody just really pick up and run off it with things yet.”

The opening round of professional qualifying was delayed by an hour following an intense rainstorm Friday afternoon.

Funny Cars were first on the track, but there was a long delay for oil on the track after the first couple cars. After a 90-minute trial and error session, Robert Hight topped the 13-car Funny Car field with a run of 3.971 seconds at 310.98 mph. Hight was only driver in the three-second zone.

Hight credited veteran crew chief (Jimmy Prock) for conjuring up answers to deal with the weather variables and challenging track conditions.

“Basically after the rain we had, we had to start over with a green racetrack,” Hight said. “Jimmy saw what was going on, and he made a lot of adjustments. But we honestly thought the car would run a little better than that.”

In response to complaints about the bumps on the track above the tunnel, NHRA officials made alterations to the surface over the past two weeks.

Did Hight notice a difference?

“It’s too early to tell yet,” Hight said. “We did hit a bump down there and put a cylinder out. It started spinning and I had to drive it a lot.

“That 3.97 is not gonna hold tomorrow. There will be a full day of race cars running down the track and the time it gets to the Nitro cars, the track will be a lot better. And I think you could see a run in the low 3.90s.”

In Pro Stock, Greg Anderson was first among a 20-car field behind a pass of 6.686 at 202.21.

“You have to get data, and you have to make quality runs to get quality data,” Anderson said. “So that was a quality run. I think I’m a serious threat again.”

According to Anderson, the dragway surface is in much better shape compared to the last time Pro Stock ran at Bristol in 2018.

“There’s still a series of bumps out there, but they can be negotiated and managed,” Anderson said. “That’s character on a racetrack as far I’m concerned and it’s more into the driver’s hands and keeping your car in the groove. That’s fine by me.”

Defending event champion, Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle contingent with a run of 6.966 seconds at 185.38 mph.

“I couldn’t believe I was number one, but I’ll take it,” Sampey said. “I know my Suzuki has what it takes to win the races. I’m just gonna work on myself this weekend.”

Sampey expressed concerns with her safety on the track after winning at Bristol Dragway last year.

“I don’t want to say anything disrespectful, but it felt the same on that run today,” Sampey said. “The track felt a little better in the first half of the first 300 feet, because it was really rough last year. But then halfway down to the end of the track, it was crazy bumpy.

“Going 190 miles per hour on a motorcycle and you’re hanging off is very intimidating. I didn’t want to put myself in a situation where the bike would start to fishtail on me. So tried to correct it. I was really shocked that I was number one.”