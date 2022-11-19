Speed, strength sends Graham past Gate City

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – The Graham G-Men have used a potent running game to blast 12 straight opponents. And the action in this drama starts up front.

Behind its experienced offensive line, Graham rolled to a 61-14 win over the Gate City Blue Devils Saturday afternoon in the Region 2D football semifinals.

The storyline was familiar. Graham rushed for 340 yards, while junior running back Ty’Drez Clements racked up 240 yards on the ground and three scores on 19 carries.

According to 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior tackle Connor Roberts, the Graham line corps is guided by a bottom-line goal.

“We want to be the most physical team every week,” Roberts said.

The aggressive combo of Roberts and senior guard Cody Dolin (6-3, 230) created all sorts of running room for Clements Saturday.

“We love Ty’Drez,” Roberts said. “All we have to do is give him one sliver of a hole and he’s gone.”

There was little suspense in this matchup at historic Mitchell Stadium.

On just the third play of the game, the G-Men scored on a 31-yard interception return by senior Braden Watkins.

Clements then went to work on Graham’s second play from scrimmage.

Attacking the line and pushing for extra yards, Clements blasted up the middle on a 59-yard scoring run.

The G-Men followed with scoring drives of 57 and 54 yards to go up 27-0 with 8:11 left in the first half.

Roberts and Dolin are joined on the offensive line by senior center Ethan Alvis (5-9, 230), junior guard Kaden Rotenberry (5-10, 220) and 6-1, 250-pound junior tackle Carter Lloyd.

“Those guys are the one that make us go on offense and defense,” Graham coach Tony Palmer said. “They don’t get any credit but they deserve it.”

Senior quarterback Brayden Meadows, who contributed 42 yards rushing and two scores, orchestrates the G-Men offense.

“It’s a lot of fun having so many weapons,” Meadows said. “We’re all playing together as a team and family.”

Gate City rushed for just 58 yards, as senior running back Ethan Fleming was held to 19 yards on 10 carries. But junior quarterback Luke Bledsoe passed for 191 yards and directed an eight-play, 73-yard scoring drive with at the 4:04 mark of the second quarter.

It wasn’t nearly enough, as the G-Men forced a running clock midway through the third quarter.

“Graham is a good team, but this game will not define what our kids accomplished this season and the strides they have made getting this program back on track. Nothing will take that away,” GC coach Jeremy Houseright said.

With 14 seniors, Gate City recorded its first winning record since 2014 and first playoff victory win in eight years.

“We could tell something was different coming into the fall, and I give credit to those guys for their leadership and for their hard work bring our young kids along,” Houseright said.

“We’ve been down at the bottom and now people are talking about Gate City football again. Our program and community is back, and we’ve got to build on that.”

Meanwhile, the fun run continues for Graham. Other standouts on Saturday included sophomore Jamel Floyd (two interceptions, 1 TD), junior Aiden Wallace (6-0, 235) and 5-11, 280-pound sophomore defensive tackle Omarri Hill.

The emotional Roberts, who has received an offer to play at Lehigh, qualifies as the hitman for the G-Men. Roberts is a three-year starter and four-year regular at various spots on defense.

“And he’s very intense all the time,” Palmer said.

Graham (12-0) will host Ridgeview (11-1) next Saturday afternoon in a rematch for the regional title.

“That will be a good one,” Houseright said.

What type of season has it been for Roberts so far?

“This is the most fun I’ve had in football,” Roberts said. “Everybody communicates and we just do our thing.”

Gate City 0 7 0 7-14

Graham 20 14 27 0-61

Scoring Summary

G – Watkins 31 interception return (Nash kick)

G – Clements 59 run (kick failed)

G – Meadows 22 run (Nash kick)

G – Meadows 3 run (Nash kick)

GC – Bledsoe 5 run (Lawson kick)

G – Clements 56 run (Nash kick)

G – Clements 4 run (Nash kick)

G – Jennings 1 run (Nash kick)

G – Edwards 56 pass from A. Roberts (kick blocked)

G – Floyd 8 run (Nash kick)

GC – Johnson 75 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: GC 7, G 18; Rushes-Yards: GC 29-58, G 33-340; Passing Yards: GC 191, G 69; Comp-Att.-Int.: GC 8-16-3, G 3-3-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 3-0, G 1-0; Penalties-Yards: GC 6-36, G 4-28; Punts-Average: GC 3-36, G 1-22