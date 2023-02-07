GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keyshaun Langley scored 19 points, connecting on five of the Spartan’s 15 3-pointers in a 91-65 Southern Conference home victory over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night.

Keondre Kennedy hit four 3-pointers to finish with 21 points for the Spartans (17-9, 11-2), who are in first place in the SoCon, a half-game ahead of Furman and Samford.

ETSU (9-17, 5-8), which fell behind 50-23 at halftime, was led by Jalen Haynes with 23 points and six rebounds. Jordan King hit four 3-pointers to finish with 20 points.

Jalen Seymour added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers, who will host VMI on Friday at Freedom Hall.

ETSU, which was outrebounded 39-26, got just 11 points from the rest of the team.

UNC-Greensboro, which has won eight of its last nine games, connected on 15 of 27 from 3-point range. Mikeal Brown Jones added 11 points for the Spartans, which connected on 55.7 percent of their shot attempts.

ETSU was 40.7 percent from the field.