Southwest Virginia Community College Preseason Basketball Preview Capsules

Luke Wess (Richlands), Jaxon Collier (Lee High) and 6-foot-8 center Austin Davis (Sullivan East) are among the local recruits now in the fold at SWCC.

Point guard Braeden Crews from Bluefield High School in West Virginia, shooting guard Brennan Howard from North Buncombe High School in North Carolina, A.J. McCloud (Pulaski County) and 6-foot-7 Loannis Giannisoutsis from Greece are among the newcomers expected to play big minutes.

“[Giannisoutsis] does everything well,” Boyd said. “Prototypical European player. Shoots well, plus passer and rebounder.”

The coach likes the pieces that are in place.

“We feel great about the offensive end,” Boyd said. “We have playmaking point guards in Crews and Lyon, great shooters with Howard, Boyd, Wess and Livingston, guys who can put in on the floor and get to the rim in Falls, Giannisoutsis and McCloud. Good mid-range players with Glenn and Collier. We feel Austin Davis, as he continues to develop, will become a solid post player.”

An entertaining brand of hoops will be played by the Flying Eagles.