Southwest Virginia Community College Preseason Basketball Preview Capsules

MEN
Division: National Junior College Athletic Association Division II
Region: 10
Coach: Scotty Boyd
Last season: DNP (COVID-19)
Key returners: Brett Boyd, G; Nick Livingston, G
Key losses: Noah Atwood; Jacob Deal
Promising newcomers: Braeden Crews, PG; Brennan Howard, G; Bowden Lyon, G/F; Saveon Falls, F; Loannis Giannisoutsis, F; Mark Glenn, G/F; A.J. McCloud, F; Luke Wess, G; Austin Davis, C; Jaxon Collier, F
Outlook: Southwest Virginia Community College compiled an 8-21 record during the 2019-20 season after the program was reinstituted and head coach Scotty Boyd feels the Flying Eagles should be improved this time around.
Brett Boyd (Honaker) and Nick Livingston (Eastside) are the returnees.
Boyd averaged 13 points per game his freshman year and led Region 10 with 106 made 3-pointers, while Livingston averaged 4.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest and is one of the team’s top defenders.
Transfers Bowden Lyon (Roane State), Saveon Falls (Bluefield State) and Mark Glenn (Bluefield State) have joined the program. Lyon played high school ball at Science Hill and Scotty Boyd calls him one of the best passers he’s ever coached.
Luke Wess (Richlands), Jaxon Collier (Lee High) and 6-foot-8 center Austin Davis (Sullivan East) are among the local recruits now in the fold at SWCC.
Point guard Braeden Crews from Bluefield High School in West Virginia, shooting guard Brennan Howard from North Buncombe High School in North Carolina, A.J. McCloud (Pulaski County) and 6-foot-7 Loannis Giannisoutsis from Greece are among the newcomers expected to play big minutes.
“[Giannisoutsis] does everything well,” Boyd said. “Prototypical European player. Shoots well, plus passer and rebounder.”
The coach likes the pieces that are in place.
“We feel great about the offensive end,” Boyd said. “We have playmaking point guards in Crews and Lyon, great shooters with Howard, Boyd, Wess and Livingston, guys who can put in on the floor and get to the rim in Falls, Giannisoutsis and McCloud. Good mid-range players with Glenn and Collier. We feel Austin Davis, as he continues to develop, will become a solid post player.”
An entertaining brand of hoops will be played by the Flying Eagles.
“I tell my assistant coach Mark Belcher we will have to average 110 a game, because we’re going to give up 109,” Boyd said. “Hopefully, as we move forward our guys will buy in and really take pride in playing on the other end.”
NJCAA powerhouse Davidson-Davie is currently ranked second nationally in the NJCAA Division II poll and visits SWCC on Dec. 4.
Coach’s Quote: “I feel we have recruited a team that can make a big jump from where we were in 2019-20. … I really think we can make a jump to a top-four finish this year in the region. We are undersized, but we have skilled players and shooting that will keep us in games and be a fun team to watch and hopefully, be deserving of getting basketball fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee excited to see us play.”
WOMEN
Division: National Junior College Athletic Association Division II
Region: 10
Coach: Thad Lambert
Last season: DNP (COVID-19)
Key returner: Hayleigh Whited, F/C, soph.
Key losses: Hailie Hatcher; Lynleigh Rhodes; Tationna White
Promising newcomers: Taylor Wilson, G, fr.; Liyah French, G, fr.; Ta’Mya Robertson, G, fr.; Lexi Campbell, F, fr.; Atlee Dean, G, fr.; Halle Scott, G, fr.; Destiny Jarnigan, F, fr.; Mashayla Belcher, G, fr.; Camryn Salters, F, fr.; Nahtavia Dunlap, F, fr.; Essence Smith, G, fr.
Outlook: Southwest Virginia Community College’s first season was a success in 2019-20 as the Flying Eagles finished with a 12-11 mark and more than held their own in a tough region.
Sophomore Hayleigh Whited is the only holdover from that squad as the Richlands High School graduate averaged 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in SWCC’s inaugural campaign.
The Flying Eagles didn’t play last winter due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“It was a big disappointment to the kids, but it has given us time to rehab from injuries and the players have stayed committed and have worked really hard to get better and stronger,” Southwest Virginia Community College coach Thad Lambert said.
Liyah French (Holston) has recovered from a torn ACL and is a projected starter.
“She has the ability to put up big numbers offensively,” Lambert said.
Mashayla Belcher (Grundy), Atlee Dean (Volunteer), Halle Scott (David Crockett) and Destiny Jarnigan (Cherokee) join Whited and French as players with local ties on the roster.
Guard Taylor Wilson from Madison, Georgia, guard Ta’Mya Robertson (Franklin County), forward Lexi Campbell from Dallas, Texas, Camryn Salters (St. Stephens, South Carolina), Nahtavia Dunlap (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and Essence Smith (Heritage-Lynchburg) are other promising newcomers.
Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited to get back on the court this season and compete. We play in one of the best JUCO conferences in the country. The girls are working hard every day and they are excited to see what they can prove and represent our community in a positive way.”
