SOUTHWEST DISTRICT TOURNEY: Richlands eliminates Virginia High in boys, Blue Tornado girls stunned by Tazewell

RICHLANDS, Va. – Richlands pulled away for a 60-44 win over Virginia High on Wednesday in the first round of the Southwest District boys basketball tournament on the strength of a 16-1 run that opened the second quarter
Sage Webb with six points and Brodie Wess, who moved up from the junior varsity, with eight led the first-half effort for Richlands.
Jean Mulumba and Martin Aquemini led a Virginia High surge to open the game and they were within one, 12-11, after one quarter.
That duo stayed hot in the third quarter to get the ‘Cats to within 11 at 42-31. Virginia High opened the fourth quarter with a press and scored six straight to get within 42-37. Luke Wess hit two free throws and came up with a steal to get the lead back to nine.
Sage Webb hit a bucket to put Richlands up 48-37 at the 4:50 mark of the fourth quarter. Webb was fouled on the play and missed, but got the rebound and dished to Ethan Shreve for a 3. The Blues built the lead back to 14 in just 25 seconds.
Richlands turned up the pressure in the closing minutes to pull away for the win.
GIRLS
Tazewell 63, Richlands 59
Three-point shooting and foul shots propelled sixth-seeded Tazewell to a win over No. 3 Richlands in a SWD tournament game.
The Bulldogs came out hot and never cooled down, despite a relentless Richlands pressure defense. The Bulldogs found some success passing the ball over the top and either getting fouled or scoring.
Taylor Ray had 21 to lead the Tazewell effort. Ray was perfect at the free throw line and hit some key three point shots.
Maddie Day gave Tazewell a spark in the first half with a three point basket and a foul shot just before halftime as the Bulldogs took a 24-18 lead over the Blue Tornado. Day played what may have been her best half of the year with seven points in the first half.
Mallorie Whittaker was solid on the boards and also came through with a three point basket late in the game. Whittaker played solid despite picking up her fourth foul in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs battled the Blues Tornado on even terms in the first quarter and led most of the second. Richlands got a solid effort from Jaylyn Altizer and Denise Ball and their pressure defense gave the Bulldogs trouble in the first half.
Day finished the game with 14 points and Lexie Herald added eight to the Tazewell cause. Richlands got 14 from Ball, 12 from Rachel Rife and 10 from Jaylyn Altizer. Tazewell, which won for just the second time this season, will play at Virginia High today.