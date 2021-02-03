SOUTHWEST DISTRICT TOURNEY: Richlands eliminates Virginia High in boys, Blue Tornado girls stunned by Tazewell

The Bulldogs came out hot and never cooled down, despite a relentless Richlands pressure defense. The Bulldogs found some success passing the ball over the top and either getting fouled or scoring.

Taylor Ray had 21 to lead the Tazewell effort. Ray was perfect at the free throw line and hit some key three point shots.

Maddie Day gave Tazewell a spark in the first half with a three point basket and a foul shot just before halftime as the Bulldogs took a 24-18 lead over the Blue Tornado. Day played what may have been her best half of the year with seven points in the first half.

Mallorie Whittaker was solid on the boards and also came through with a three point basket late in the game. Whittaker played solid despite picking up her fourth foul in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs battled the Blues Tornado on even terms in the first quarter and led most of the second. Richlands got a solid effort from Jaylyn Altizer and Denise Ball and their pressure defense gave the Bulldogs trouble in the first half.

Day finished the game with 14 points and Lexie Herald added eight to the Tazewell cause. Richlands got 14 from Ball, 12 from Rachel Rife and 10 from Jaylyn Altizer. Tazewell, which won for just the second time this season, will play at Virginia High today.

