 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT TOURNEY: Richlands eliminates Virginia High in boys, Blue Tornado girls stunned by Tazewell
0 comments

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT TOURNEY: Richlands eliminates Virginia High in boys, Blue Tornado girls stunned by Tazewell

{{featured_button_text}}
Richlands Logo
Submitted

RICHLANDS, Va. – Richlands pulled away for a 60-44 win over Virginia High on Wednesday in the first round of the Southwest District boys basketball tournament on the strength of a 16-1 run that opened the second quarter

Sage Webb with six points and Brodie Wess, who moved up from the junior varsity, with eight led the first-half effort for Richlands.

Jean Mulumba and Martin Aquemini led a Virginia High surge to open the game and they were within one, 12-11, after one quarter.

That duo stayed hot in the third quarter to get the ‘Cats to within 11 at 42-31. Virginia High opened the fourth quarter with a press and scored six straight to get within 42-37. Luke Wess hit two free throws and came up with a steal to get the lead back to nine.

Sage Webb hit a bucket to put Richlands up 48-37 at the 4:50 mark of the fourth quarter. Webb was fouled on the play and missed, but got the rebound and dished to Ethan Shreve for a 3. The Blues built the lead back to 14 in just 25 seconds.

Richlands turned up the pressure in the closing minutes to pull away for the win.

GIRLS

Tazewell 63, Richlands 59

Three-point shooting and foul shots propelled sixth-seeded Tazewell to a win over No. 3 Richlands in a SWD tournament game.

The Bulldogs came out hot and never cooled down, despite a relentless Richlands pressure defense. The Bulldogs found some success passing the ball over the top and either getting fouled or scoring.

Taylor Ray had 21 to lead the Tazewell effort. Ray was perfect at the free throw line and hit some key three point shots.

Maddie Day gave Tazewell a spark in the first half with a three point basket and a foul shot just before halftime as the Bulldogs took a 24-18 lead over the Blue Tornado. Day played what may have been her best half of the year with seven points in the first half.

Mallorie Whittaker was solid on the boards and also came through with a three point basket late in the game. Whittaker played solid despite picking up her fourth foul in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs battled the Blues Tornado on even terms in the first quarter and led most of the second. Richlands got a solid effort from Jaylyn Altizer and Denise Ball and their pressure defense gave the Bulldogs trouble in the first half.

Day finished the game with 14 points and Lexie Herald added eight to the Tazewell cause. Richlands got 14 from Ball, 12 from Rachel Rife and 10 from Jaylyn Altizer. Tazewell, which won for just the second time this season, will play at Virginia High today.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Abingdon basketball teams in quarantine

  • Updated

The regular season has come to a premature end for the Abingdon High School girls and boys basketball teams as the Falcons will be quarantined for two weeks under coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols...In other local briefs, Tennessee has released its 2021 football schedule. News from ETSU and King University athletics are also part of Thursday's local briefs. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts