SOUTHWEST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT: Graham stuns Lebanon in girls, Marion pulls shocker of Lebanon in boys

LEBANON, Va. – It was a night of upsets at Charles C. Long Gymnasium.
In the Southwest District girls tournament, five-seed Graham upset fourth-seed Lebanon 47-41.
“ This is great,” Graham coach Jessica Gunter said. “We’ve been a team the last few years that play better at tournament time. This year is no different, I’m really proud of them. We had players step up tonight, step into some roles that they’ve been hesitant about doing.”
Graham (3-11) quickly overcame a fast start by the Pioneers. Lebanon sprinted out to a 10-3 advantage less than four minutes into the game. But the G-Girls began closing the gap. The Pioneers were up 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Lebanon (6-8) hit a couple of baskets to go up 19-13 in the second quarter. But the Pioneers went over four minutes without scoring, as Graham closed the half on a 7-0 run to lead 20-19 at intermission.
“ We just got after it defensively,” remarked Gunter. “They were talking to one another and our bench did a great job of keeping them energized and into the game. We made sure Lebanon only got one shot, we boxed out and were able to get some stops.”
Morgan Varney hit a trey for Lebanon to start the third frame to get a two-point advantage, but they couldn’t sustain the momentum. They made only one other field goal in the quarter as the G-Girls extended their lead to 35-25.
“ We just couldn’t make one, we had several good looks,” Lebanon coach Rex Parker said. “We just couldn’t get nothing to go. Graham was playing really hard, they played a match-up zone and put a lot of pressure on us.”
The Pioneers kept battling. When Alivia Nolley scored, they were within four, 42-38 with 3:29 to play. They could get no closer. The G-Girls made enough foul shots to put it away.
“ We’ve been pushing all year to play more confidently,” Gunter said. “I have a lot of players that are not super experienced, we’re looking for them to keep playing with more confidence.”
Elle Gunter had a tremendous night for Graham with a game-high 23 points, 11 rebounds, and four steals. Stella Gunter added 14 points.
“ Elle missed all last season with a shoulder surgery,” said Coach Gunter. “She has worked really hard to come back this season. She’s playing strong, she’s very versatile.
“ Stella is a fabulous driver, she can take people off the dribble, she did a good job of knowing when the gaps were open.”
Alexis Horne led Lebanon with 12 points.
Graham now faces the tough tasks of taking on the undefeated regular season champion Marion Scarlet Hurricane.
“ Marion is super tough,” Gunter said. “They are solid. Tough defenders, I have a young team that’s learning, and you have to play good teams if you want to get there.
Boys
Marion 56, Lebanon 45
It was a rough night for the Pioneers as the third-seed boys fell to sixth-seeded Marion.
It was close the first 16 minutes of play with Lebanon leading 23-19 at intermission. The Scarlet Hurricane, led by junior Grant Williams dominated the second half of play, outscoring Lebanon 37-22.
Williams had 18 of his 22 points in the second half.
“ Williams has been playing well,” said Marion coach Adam Burchett. “He’s matured a lot since last year. He’s transitioned to the point guard and we’ve been impressed with him.
Riley Russell 11 points, Tanner Grubb (11), Bradley Thomas (10) were also in double figures for the Scarlet Hurricane.
Seniors Sage Potts (23 points) and Preston Steele (14) led the Pioneers.