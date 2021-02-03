SOUTHWEST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT: Graham stuns Lebanon in girls, Marion pulls shocker of Lebanon in boys

LEBANON, Va. – It was a night of upsets at Charles C. Long Gymnasium.

In the Southwest District girls tournament, five-seed Graham upset fourth-seed Lebanon 47-41.

“ This is great,” Graham coach Jessica Gunter said. “We’ve been a team the last few years that play better at tournament time. This year is no different, I’m really proud of them. We had players step up tonight, step into some roles that they’ve been hesitant about doing.”

Graham (3-11) quickly overcame a fast start by the Pioneers. Lebanon sprinted out to a 10-3 advantage less than four minutes into the game. But the G-Girls began closing the gap. The Pioneers were up 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Lebanon (6-8) hit a couple of baskets to go up 19-13 in the second quarter. But the Pioneers went over four minutes without scoring, as Graham closed the half on a 7-0 run to lead 20-19 at intermission.

“ We just got after it defensively,” remarked Gunter. “They were talking to one another and our bench did a great job of keeping them energized and into the game. We made sure Lebanon only got one shot, we boxed out and were able to get some stops.”