SOUTHWEST DISTRICT SEMIFINALS: Virginia High's Maria Wilson masterful in trouncing of Tazewell

BRISTOL, Va. – They play an eclectic mix of music over the speakers at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den during breaks in the action and perhaps another classic tune – either the B.W. Stevenson or Brooks & Dunn version – should be added to the playlist: “My Maria.”
Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons certainly sung the praises of junior guard Maria Wilson on Thursday night after she went for 25 points, nine steals, five assists and five rebounds in a 64-34 triumph over Tazewell in the semifinals of the Southwest District girls basketball tournament.
VHS (9-6) vanquished Tazewell in the district tournament for the second straight season and will travel to Marion (13-0) for Saturday’s finals.
The Bearcats had no trouble with Tazewell on Thursday as Wilson scored 11 points in the first eight minutes in helping her team open a 19-5 lead.
“ She’s probably at all times the fastest player on the court and probably one of the top shooters on the court at the same time,” Timmons said. “You combine that on good nights and she’s hard to stop. When she’s hot, she’s hot and it was a good night for her.”
It all starts with defense and Wilson and her teammates harassed Tazewell into 24 turnovers and 8-for-41 shooting on Thursday. Tazewell’s first five possessions ended with VHS forcing a jumpball, a five-second violation, a walk, mishandling a pass out of bounds and an airball.
“ We do our pregame defensive drills and that always gets us fired up,” Wilson said. “We really needed to come out strong tonight.”
Wilson is one of the top soccer players in Southwest Virginia, but just as easily as she finds the back of the net in the spring, she can find the bottom of the net with her smooth jumpshot inside a gym in winter.
Which sport does she prefer?
“ I don’t know,” Wilson said. “I like them both, so it’s kind of a tie.”
There was no threat of a tie game on Thursday as VHS dominated all the way with Madison Worley (14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks) and Dianna Spence (11 points, nine rebounds, two assists) also starring in the victory.
The Bearcats weren’t taking sixth-seeded Tazewell for granted after the Bulldogs stunned No. 3 Richlands, 63-59, the night before. That was the first win of the season for Tazewell and clinched a Region 2D tournament bid.
“ I thought we did a good job of handling the pressure Richlands threw at us, but we didn’t do so good with it tonight. That was really the story of the game – too many turnovers,” said Tazewell coach Chawn Martin. “We were a little reckless trying to take care of the ball.”
Lexie Herald’s 18 points led the way for Tazewell, which will travel to Graham on Saturday in a third-place game to determine regional tournament seeding. The Bulldogs will play at either Gate City or Ridgeview in the first round of the Region 2D tourney next week, a spot nobody really expected the Bulldogs to be in just a few days ago.
“ I was really proud of the girls [on Wednesday night],” Martin said. “They’ve shown a lot of improvement over the course of the year. They faced a lot of adversity, overcame some obstacles, injuries and those types of things. A lot of these girls this season is their first time getting varsity experience and they’ve improved as the year’s gone on. We played really well [Wednesday], but didn’t replicate it tonight. Hopefully, we can do it on Saturday.”
Virginia High is hoping to get past Marion for the first time this season on Saturday. The Bearcats have suffered 46-44 and 52-32 setbacks to the unbeaten Scarlet Hurricanes this season.
“ It will be interesting to see how it all plays out,” Timmons said.