SOUTHWEST DISTRICT SEMIFINALS: Virginia High's Maria Wilson masterful in trouncing of Tazewell

“ We do our pregame defensive drills and that always gets us fired up,” Wilson said. “We really needed to come out strong tonight.”

Wilson is one of the top soccer players in Southwest Virginia, but just as easily as she finds the back of the net in the spring, she can find the bottom of the net with her smooth jumpshot inside a gym in winter.

Which sport does she prefer?

“ I don’t know,” Wilson said. “I like them both, so it’s kind of a tie.”

There was no threat of a tie game on Thursday as VHS dominated all the way with Madison Worley (14 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks) and Dianna Spence (11 points, nine rebounds, two assists) also starring in the victory.

The Bearcats weren’t taking sixth-seeded Tazewell for granted after the Bulldogs stunned No. 3 Richlands, 63-59, the night before. That was the first win of the season for Tazewell and clinched a Region 2D tournament bid.

“ I thought we did a good job of handling the pressure Richlands threw at us, but we didn’t do so good with it tonight. That was really the story of the game – too many turnovers,” said Tazewell coach Chawn Martin. “We were a little reckless trying to take care of the ball.”