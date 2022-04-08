Southwest District Baseball Preview

GRAHAM

The G-Men struggled last season in a growing process that culminated with a 5-4 loss to Virginia High in the opening round of the Southwest District tournament.

Wins have been elusive again this spring, but Graham (1-5-1, 0-1) did record a 7-4 victory against Union and earn a tie with George Wythe.

Brenen Salyers and football standout Zach Blevins have been bright spots. Blevins collected two hits and pitched well in the Union win

MARION

Six starters return from a team that relied on a productive offense.

The veterans for fourth-year coach Nolan Lipscomb include junior catcher Brody Taylor (.381), sophomore second baseman Brady Roberts, senior shortstop Bradley Thomas (.390), senior outfielder Ricky Carroll (.308), sophomore outfielder Carter Sayers and junior designated hitter Ryan Perkins.

Thomas (36 strikeouts), Perkins (3.85 ERA), Sayers and Carroll guide the pitching staff.

Sophomore Hunter Robinson is at first base, with sophomore Jack Pugh at third and junior Brenner Davis in the outfield.

Marion (2-10-1) ended last year with a 6-4 loss to Richlands in the SWD tournament. Cooper Archer (.341) and Michael Thompson (.300) were the key losses to graduation.

The Scarlet Hurricanes averaged 12 runs en route to five straight wins to open this season.

RICHLANDS

Coach Aaron Buchan relies on seven seniors, including several proven talents.

That senior cast includes Jake Gillespie at catcher, the combo of Collin Richardson (.402) at first base and Gavin Cox (.395) at first base, Drew Simmons at second and the outfield trio of Cory Hale, Colton Keen and Jacob Cantrell.

Sophomore Ben Hale is working at shortstop, with junior Dylan Brown at third.

The pitching staff features Ben Hale and Cory Hale along with Richardson and Keen. The Hales combined on a five-hitter early this season as the Blue Tornado (2-4) collected 13 hits in a 9-3 defeat of Lebanon.

After defeating Marion in the 2021 SWD tournament opener, the Blues (7-8) fell 21-4 to Lebanon. Richlands then dropped a 17-3 decision to Gate City to open the Region 2D playoffs. The heavy-hitting pair of Jake Altizer (.428) and Bowen Tarter (.370) graduated.

TAZEWELL

The Bulldogs (8-5) experienced a pair of painful losses in the 2021 playoffs.

After falling 7-6 to Virginia High in the first round of the district tournament, the Bulldogs lost 5-4 to John Battle in the Region 2D opener.

No information was provided by the Tazewell coaches, but the Bulldogs opened this season with losses to Honaker and Tennessee High before defeating Fort Chiswell.

Players to watch include shortstop Luke Childress, Jon Davis, Brody Patterson and Jackson Myers, who recorded eight strikeouts against Fort Chiswell. Tazewell featured just one senior starter last season, but four players compiled batting averages over .400.

IRGINIA HIGH

The Bearcats (11-6) advanced to the SWD tournament finals last season under veteran coach Mark Daniels before dropping an 8-0 decision to eventual Class 2 state champion Lebanon.

VHS opened the regionals in style by collecting 11 hits en route to an 8-3 victory against Wise County Central. The season then ended in heartbreak as the Bearcats made five errors in a 9-8 setback at Gate City.

Current Emory & Henry player Jean Mulumba graduated from that squad along with Dalton Taylor (.356), Nathan Barlow and reliable pitcher Cole Hartsock.

Senior pitcher Isaac Berry (6-1, 1.61) must carry a huge load for the new-look Bearcats, and he has already earned two wins.

Juniors Connor Davidson (.370) and Brody Jones return in the outfield, while senior Ty Weaver has experience at catcher.

The lineup also includes sophomore Cody Griffith at first base and freshman Luke Whitt at shortstop.

Sophomore Braedon Meredith will share time at second with freshman Dominick White, with senior Michael Rowe and sophomore Cooper McVey at third. Freshman Connor Brown is the other outfielder.

Jones and Meredith have shown potential on the mound. Whitt and Rowe provide depth.

VHS is currently 3-4, including a 10-0 SWD victory over Graham.