Sources: NASCAR Cup Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Spring 2021 to be run on dirt

According to sources, the 2021 spring Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway will likely be run with a dirt surface thanks in part to pressure from Fox Sports.

BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell has declined comment on the subject.

The 2021 NASCAR schedule, at least the first half, will be officially announced Wednesday afternoon. The NASCAR All-Star Race, which was held at BMS for the first time this summer, will likely be moved to Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2000-2001, the BMS racing surface was covered in dirt for a doubleheader featuring sprint cars and dirt late models.

