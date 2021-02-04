 Skip to main content
Some images from opening day of practice for Southwest Virginia football teams
Some images from opening day of practice for Southwest Virginia football teams

  • Updated
JI Burton Stadium

Lawson-Fitchko Stadium at J.I. Burton High School on Thursday. 

 Contributed Photo: Jacob Caudill, J.I. Burton head coach

Virginia High School League football teams are playing in February for the first time and Thursday marked the opening of practice.

The first games are set for Feb. 22:

Here are some images from throughout Southwest Virginia from Thursday as submitted by coaches from the area.

Chilhowie Practices

The Chilhowie Warriors practice on Thursday. 
Kenny Ball, Thomas Walker

Thomas Walker running back Kenny Ball made sure to stay warm during the first practice of the season for the Pioneers. 
JIB Practice

The J.I. Burton Raiders go through the practice paces. 
Chilhowie Practices Again

The bright lights shine at Chilhowie's stadium as the Warriors practice for the 2021 season. 
Hurley Rebels

The practice field at Hurley High School was active on Thursday. 
TW Practicing

Head coach Nick Johnson's Thomas Walker Pioneers go through the paces. 
