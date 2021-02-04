Some images from opening day of practice for Southwest Virginia football teams
- BHC Sports Desk
Krista Endicott has scored a lot this season for the Hurley Rebels, but she saved her best point producing performance for Saturday.
There have been countless times through the years in the Appalachian League when youngsters who eventually achieved fame and reached celebrity status faced off with nobody in the ballpark having a clue they were witnessing an epic encounter.
Pairings for the Hogoheegee District, Cumberland District, Mountain Empire District, Southwest District tournaments. The Black Diamond District bracket will be finalized on Monday.
Alex Inman paid his dues and is now getting rewarded.
Navigating VHSL postseason basketball tournaments in current climate as tensions high will be challenge
“I don’t want anyone to have their season ended by quarantine,” Union boys basketball coach Zack Moore said. “This is a different year, but it’s about these kids getting a chance to compete and an opportunity to win games and a title.”
In a showdown between two of the top big men in the Virginia High School League’s smallest classification, the Northwood Panthers ended up notching a sizeable win.
An old moniker will be reborn in the new version of the Appalachian League.
The Bristol State Liners are back
PREP WRESTLING: Avery Almany earns 99th win, third straight regional title on Day 1 of Region 2D Tournament
BRISTOL, Va. – Avery Almany will arrive at the Salem Civic Center on Feb. 19 aiming for a first-place medal and a milestone.
As VHSL football practice begins Thursday: “There is no blueprint for how to start football in the middle of winter.”
A VHSL football game hasn’t been held since Dec. 14, 2019 when Riverheads (Class 1), Appomattox (Class 2), Hopewell (Class 3), Lake Taylor (Class 4), Maury (Class 5) and South County (Class 6) were crowned state champions
PREP ROUNDUP: Jean Mulumba (Virginia High), Zachary Baker (Rye Cove), Bradley Owens (Twin Springs), Nick Delatos (Holston), Sage Potts (Lebanon), Boyd cousins of Honaker had fine showings on Friday
Jean Mulumba scored 17 points and Virginia High set the tone early as the Bearcats cruised to a 77-66 Southwest District boys basketball victo…