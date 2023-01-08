 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Softball standout Muncy transfers to Rye Cove

Eden Muncy

Junior Eden Muncy has transferred from Thomas Walker to Rye Cove for the 2023 softball season.

 BHC file photo

One of the elite softball pitchers in Southwest Virginia will be the ace of a new team in 2023.

Junior Eden Muncy confirmed Sunday that she has enrolled at Rye Cove High School as the fireballing right-hander joins the Eagles this spring after two stellar seasons in the circle at Thomas Walker.

Rye Cove compiled a 15-9 record last season and reached the VHSL Region 1D tournament with a youthful roster that remains almost entirely intact.

Thomas Walker and Rye Cove are Cumberland District rivals, so Muncy has plenty of familiarity with her new teammates from both the high school and summer league circuit.

“I know a few girls from travel ball, not just from my team but other teams as well,” Muncy said. “I think we will be a hard-working, good group of girls.”

Muncy went 11-3 with a 1.84 ERA and 215 strikeouts as a freshman in 2021 as Thomas Walker finished as Region 1D runner-up in what was the best season in the history of the Pioneers’ program. She also hit .400 with four home runs in earning regional player of the year honors.

A late-season back injury hampered Muncy last season, but in April during a tournament game in South Carolina against a team from Alaska she struck out all 21 batters she faced in a seven-inning perfect game.

Expect more of that Muncy this season.

“I feel strong,” Muncy said. “I am doing injury specific training to help with the injury that I had and have played since without any issues.”

Her presence should make Rye Cove an instant contender for the Region 1D championship. Nick Hood is in his first season as the Eagles’ head coach.

“I’m very confident going into this season,” Muncy said. “You can’t perform at your best if your confidence isn’t the biggest thing. I’ve learned that softball is a big mental game and you will fail if you let your bad days get to you.”

