Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Samantha Ely’s first season as the head softball coach at Lee High featured few highlights, many miscues and loads of losses.

The Generals suffered defeat in 21 of their 25 games, did not record a Mountain 7 District win and they managed a measly two hits in a 10-0 season-ending setback to Gate City in the first round of the 2022 league tournament.

There has been no déjà vu in Year 2 for the energetic 27-year-old skipper, however.

Ely has overseen one of the top turnarounds in Southwest Virginia this spring as Lee (16-7) has improved by 12 games in the win column, finished as runner-up in the Mountain 7 tourney and established a single-season program record for victories.

The Generals play at Southwest District champion Tazewell (16-5-1) on Tuesday in the VHSL Region 2D semifinals with a state tournament berth on the line.

What’s the word when it comes to this resurgence for the school located in Ben Hur?

“I honestly think they were tired of losing,” Ely said. “No one wanted to lose and especially taking a loss by getting run-ruled and that happened a lot last year. The girls came hungry this year and one of their biggest goals was to have a winning record and potentially make it to state.”

It appears this squad isn’t a one-year wonder either.

Lee has just one senior on its roster in Drew Cox, who is joined by four juniors and five freshmen.

A couple of girls named Chloe have also been key.

Junior Chloe Calton has connected for 10 home runs this season, while freshman Chloe Bledsoe has gone yard five times. Both pitch at a high level too.

“Chloe has always been an amazing player and it’s so fun to watch her play and succeed; she always has had that grit and fight about her,” Calton said of Bledsoe. “It can be neat having the same name, but sometimes when our coaches say Chloe, I don’t know who they are talking to.”

Both earned praise from their coaches on Thursday in a 5-1 win over Marion in the first round of the Region 2D tourney.

Calton was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and blasted a fifth-inning dinger.

Bledsoe went 2-for-3 with a first-inning homer and two RBIs, while striking out 10 in getting the win in the circle.

“After the first inning when we had already scored, I knew we were going to have a good game,” Bledsoe said.

What stood out the most to the coach?

“I think overall our defense,” Ely said. “I knew by our warm-ups and demeanor before the game yesterday we came to play some ball. A lot of the times we have one bad inning during our games that can cost us mentally, but this game we played the full seven innings with solid defense. Defense wins games for you the majority of the time. The girls had their pitcher’s back, which made Chloe Bledsoe relax and really be able to pitch her game.”

The Generals also benefitted from a partisan crowd.

“The community is starting to come out more and watch and support us,” Calton said. “Since the last regular-season home game up to now it has been packed and we all appreciate the support.”

Ely is a 2014 graduate of Lee where she was a multi-sport standout and later played softball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“I grew up watching Coach Ely on the same field I play on now,” Bledsoe said.

Ely – along with assistant coaches Josh Surber, E.J. Evans and Michael Garcia – has seen the program grow by leaps and bounds in the span of 12 months.

“They know we have high expectations for them and they try to meet those every game and we couldn’t ask for anything more out of them,” Ely said. “We also have a very versatile team this year. I can change the defensive lineup around and feel confident they’ll get the job done wherever I put them. I feel like as the season goes on we just keep getting better and better. We’re still fighting and we’re not finished yet.”

Robbie Wilson’s stature might not make him look the part of a prototypical ace of a high school baseball team, but the Wise County Central senior has the intangibles it takes to be the main man of a pitching staff.

“Robbie is about 125 pounds soaking wet,” said Warriors coach Kelly Foster. “But the kid is the biggest competitor I’ve ever coached. His execution is always at a high level and his baseball IQ is out of this world. He doesn’t lack confidence either.”

Wilson was at his best on Thursday night as Central tallied a 3-1 triumph over the Tazewell Bulldogs in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament. The bespectacled right-hander allowed one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings, while walking four and striking out eight in helping his team notch an impressive road win.

“I’ve played a lot of baseball in my life, but that game may have been the most fun game I’ve played,” Wilson said.

He struck out six of the first seven batters he faced against a quality lineup and carried a shutout into the sixth inning.

“I felt dominant in the beginning, but I think they started to pick up on me towards the fourth or fifth inning,” Wilson said. “But my defense backed me up and played really well.”

Tazewell had two runners on in the sixth inning with one out when Wilson induced a hard-hit groundball that turned into a 6-4-3 double play pulled off by the trio of shortstop Ashton Bolling, second baseman Nate West and first baseman Tristan Barnette.

“It was probably the most clutch double play I’ve ever been a part of,” Wilson said.

It wouldn’t be the only time Bolling played a big role either.

He delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning and later got the save on the mound by recording the game’s final two outs.

After Wilson reached the VHSL-imposed pitch count with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bolling was called on to finish the job.

Was Wilson anxious?

“Not at all,” he said. “Even though Ashton had a shaky outing last time out, he was fired up all day for when he got the chance to take the mound. I’ve played with him since I was 5-years-old and I’ve never been nervous with him on the mound.”

Tazewell had runners on second and third when Bolling notched a strikeout on a fastball to end the game and seal the deal.

It made a winner of Wilson, who is 9-2 on the mound this year after going 8-0 the season before.

“I would say I’m a mix of a pitch-to-contact guy and a strikeout pitcher,” Wilson said. “I use my fastball and change-up a lot to try to produce weak contact and my slider to throw hitters off balance to get some ugly swings to punch them out.”

Oh yeah, he owns the top batting average on the squad too.

He is also fearless.

Always has been, always will be.

Underestimate him at your own risk.

“When Robbie was 6-years-old, his dad [Central athletic director Chris Wilson] and I took a group of kids who were 7 and 8-year-olds to Cincinnati to play in a travel baseball tournament,” Foster said. “I remember that we played the Cincy Flames, who are one of the top travel organizations nationally. Our older guys had already pitched out, so we put 6-year-old Robbie on the mound with a batting helmet on. Robbie gets on the mound and did what Robbie has always done – get people out.”

Central (15-8) plays at defending Region 2D champion John Battle (17-7) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a Region 2D semifinal clash with a state tournament bid on the line. It’ll mark the seventh meeting between the Mountain 7 District rivals in the last two years and Battle has rolled to 15-2, 10-2 and 13-4 wins over the Warriors this spring.

“They are the defending [Class 2] runners-up that returned the majority of their team. They’ve been picked to win it all since the season started,” Foster said. “We will be heavy underdogs and we understand that. Our guys will go out and compete as hard as possible. I don’t think anyone expected us to be here and we like when people doubt us. We have nothing to lose.”

__________________________________________________

VHSL

BASEBALL

Region 1C

Thursday, May 25

First Round

Auburn 7, Eastern Montgomery 0

Galax 13, Parry McCluer 1

Narrows 7, Grayson County 2

George Wythe 11, Highland 1

Monday

Semifinals

Galax at Auburn, 5 p.m.

George Wythe at Narrows, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Finals

At Christiansburg High School

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Region 1D

Wednesday, May 24

Opening Round

Chilhowie 5, Thomas Walker 0

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

Lebanon 20, Grundy 0

Friday, May 26

Quarterfinals

Chilhowie 6, Honaker 4

Rural Retreat 4, J.I. Burton 1

Eastside 24, Twin Valley 0

Monday

Semifinals

At Emory & Henry College

Chilhowie vs. Rural Retreat, 2 p.m.

Eastside vs. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Finals

At Emory & Henry College

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Region 2D

Thursday, May 25

Quarterfinals

John Battle 16, Richlands 0

Wise County Central 3, Tazewell 1

Virginia High 5, Gate City 2

Marion 4, Union 3

Tuesday

Semifinals

at John Battle High School

Virginia High vs. Marion, 5 p.m.

John Battle vs. Wise County Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

at John Battle High School

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Region 3D

Wednesday, May 24

Opening Round

Magna Vista 8, Carroll County 7

Thursday, May 25

Opening Round

William Byrd 8, Northside 4

Friday, May 26

Quarterfinals

Cave Spring 12, William Byrd 2

Christiansburg 9, Lord Botetourt 2

Tunstall 5, Hidden Valley 0

Abingdon 10, Magna Vista 0

Tuesday

Semifinals

Christiansburg at Cave Spring

Tunstall at Abingdon

Friday, June 2

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

___

SOFTBALL

Region 1C

Thursday, May 25

First Round

Auburn 10, Craig County 0

George Wythe 4, Parry McCluer 2

Grayson County 10, Covington 8

Fort Chiswell 12, Eastern Montgomery 2

Monday

Semifinals

George Wythe at Auburn

Grayson County at Fort Chiswell

Wednesday

Finals

At Christiansburg High School

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Region 1D

Wednesday, May 24

Opening Round

Patrick Henry 3, Twin Springs 0

Friday, May 26

Quarterfinals

Honaker 5, Patrick Henry 3

Eastside 8, Rural Retreat 1

Rye Cove 20, Twin Valley 0

Lebanon 11, Grundy 0

Monday, May 29

Semifinals

At Emory & Henry College

Honaker vs. Eastside, 2 p.m.

Rye Cove vs. Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Region 2D

Thursday, May 25

First Round

Tazewell 13, Wise County Central 3

Lee High 5, Marion 1

Gate City 11, Graham 0

Friday, May 26

First Round

John Battle 3, Richlands 2

Tuesday

Semifinals

At Tazewell High School

Tazewell vs. Lee High, 3 p.m.

John Battle vs. Gate City, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

At Tazewell High School

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Region 3D

Wednesday, May 24

Opening Round

Lord Botetourt 13, Tunstall 8

Christiansburg 9, Hidden Valley 6

Friday, May 26

Quarterfinals

Carroll County 1, Lord Botetourt 0

Northside 3, Abingdon 0

Staunton River 16, Bassett 3

Cave Spring 3, Christiansburg 0

Tuesday, May 30

Semifinals

Northside at Carroll County

Staunton River at Cave Spring

Friday, June 2

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

___

BOYS SOCCER

Region 1D

Wednesday, May 24

Semifinals

Honaker def. Holston, fft.

Lebanon def. Grundy, fft.

Friday, May 26

Finals

At Fuller Field (Honaker)

Lebanon 1, Honaker 0

Region 2D

Thursday, May 25

First Round

Virginia High 6, Grundy 0

Marion 7, Union 1

Graham 4, Gate City 1

Tazewell 1, Wise County Central 0

Monday

Semifinals

at Emory & Henry College

Graham vs. Tazewell, 5 p.m.

Virginia High vs. Marion, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Region 3D

Wednesday, May 24

Opening Round

Cave Spring 3, William Byrd 1

Staunton River 2, Lord Botetourt 1

Friday, May 26

Quarterfinals

Magna Vista 0, Cave Spring 0 (MV wins on PKs)

Christiansburg 5, Abingdon 0

Bassett 1, Carroll County 0

Tunstall 2, Staunton River 2 (Tunstall wins 3-2 on PKs)

Date TBD

Semifinals

Christiansburg at Magna Vista

Bassett at Tunstall

Friday

Finals

Semifinal winners

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 1C

Thursday, May 25

First Round

Giles 7, Bath County 0

Eastern Montgomery 11, Galax 0

George Wythe 8, Bland County 0

Monday

Semifinals

George Wythe at Eastern Montgomery, 5:30 p.m.

Giles at Auburn

Wednesday

Finals

At Christiansburg High School

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Region 1D

Friday

Finals

Honaker 2, Lebanon 0

Region 2D

Wednesday, May 24

First Round

Richlands 2, John Battle 0

Thursday, May 25

First Round

Graham 4, Gate City 0

Union 5, Virginia High 1

Wise County Central 3, Tazewell 1

Tuesday

Semifinals

At Wise County Central

Graham vs. Union, 5 p.m.

Richlands vs. Wise County Central, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Region 3D

Thursday, May 25

Opening Round

Staunton River 5, Tunstall 0

Christiansburg 1, Cave Spring 0

Friday

Quarterfinals

Magna Vista 3, Staunton River 2

Hidden Valley 1, Abingdon 0

William Byrd 4, Carroll County 0

Lord Botetourt 3, Christiansburg 0

Tuesday, May 30

Semifinals

Hidden Valley at Magna Vista

William Byrd at Lord Botetourt

Friday, June 2

Finals

Semifinal winners