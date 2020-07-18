Avery Adkins was upset when her senior softball season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But it did not turn out to be the worst thing to happen to her this year.
Adkins' pitching and hitting helped Staunton River High School make the state tournament in 2019.
The recent Staunton River graduate was injured this year, but it did not happen on a softball field.
Adkins was in a Memorial Day car accident. She broke her collarbone and two ribs. She fractured six transverse processes on the sides of her vertebrae. She also needed seven stitches above her ear.
“ The past month and a half, I’ve had a big perspective change,” Adkins said in a phone interview. “We didn’t get to have our season, but life is ultimately bigger than softball.
“ Before my accident, I was just rolling through life. … Now I’m enjoying every moment that I have and realizing I could not be here.”
Adkins, who has committed to play for 2019 NCAA Division III tournament participant Emory & Henry, expects to be able to pitch for the Wasps as a freshman.
“ Whenever I get to get back out there, … I’m going to be more appreciative of the time that I do have on the field,” she said.
School history
Adkins began pitching when she was 8 or 9 years old.
She has worked at both parts of her game, taking pitching lessons from Charlie Daniels and hitting lessons from Barry Wood.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Adkins also played basketball for Staunton River, but softball is her favorite sport. She has played travel ball for the Roanoke-based Virginia Scrappers for years.
“ I like the mental side [of pitching]. You can get into people’s heads. I find that really fascinating,” Adkins said.
Her best pitch is her curveball. Her repertoire also includes a fastball, screwball and riseball.
“ She’s throwing a hard curve with movement, and she can locate it on both sides of the plate,” Emory & Henry coach Tommy Forrester said.
Adkins made the All-Region 3D second team as a sophomore in 2018, when she was 8-5 with a 3.20 ERA. The Golden Eagles made the state tournament for the first time.
“ Being able to say that we made school history is really cool,” Adkins said.
Adkins improved in the circle as a junior. Scott Cisco, who coaches both Staunton River and the Scrappers, credited her time with the Scrappers in 2018 for her 2019 high school success.
“ We were able to get out in the summer and fall [of 2018] and see a ton of really good … talent,” Cisco said. “That helped her develop.”
Adkins helped the Golden Eagles return to the Class 3 state tournament as a junior. She went 15-7 with a 1.05 ERA, 206 strikeouts and 29 walks in 144 innings.
“ I had more confidence,” she said. “The intimidation factor probably helped me a lot last year to come out of my shell and produce and dominate.”
“ She hit a growth spurt and kind of had to learn that body,” Forrester said.
Adkins was named the 2019 Blue Ridge District co-pitcher of the year.
The Golden Eagles clinched another state tournament bid by beating Tunstall 5-1 in the 2019 Region 3D semifinals. Adkins went the distance in the win, and did not allow a run until the final inning. She did not walk a single batter.
Adkins also impressed at the plate as a junior. She batted .416 with five doubles, two triples, four homers and 28 RBIs.
“ It helps as a batter to be a pitcher because you can read pitches and you can kind of tell by a pitcher’s demeanor what she’s going to do,” Adkins said.
Forrester likes her power.
“ I want to make sure we give her the opportunity to hit,” he said.
‘ Wake me up’
In March, the VHSL spring sports season was scrapped.
“ Softball’s fun, but there are things that are much more important than playing softball,” Adkins said.
Adkins gained that perspective on May 25.
In the early evening, Adkins was driving home from music practice at her church. She was alone in her family’s 2002 Toyota Camry when she went off Goodview Road in Bedford County in a one-car accident.
“ I hit a gravel spot that was at the end of a driveway. I guess that’s how I lost control of the car,” she said. “I don’t really remember anything after that.”
According to Virginia State Police, the car went off the right side of the road before Adkins brought it back on the road but overcorrected. The rear end of the car slid out and the car went back off the right side of the road. The car hit two trees, police said. The car flipped over before going down an embankment and landing on its roof. Adkins and her father said the embankment was 30 feet deep, but police estimated it was about 100 feet deep.
“ A man, ... I have no idea how on earth he heard me because he was at least a mile away, but him and his brother hopped in their truck and came to see what happened because I guess they heard tire screeches,” said Adkins, who was wearing her seat belt.
Adkins asked the man to call her parents, who arrived at the scene shortly after a fire truck did.
“ It was a rough scene,” said Adkins’ father, Charles Adkins, who is a firefighter and emergency medical technician in Salem. “The Lord definitely had his hand wrapped around her.”
Firefighters had to cut out the passenger door to extricate Adkins from the car. She was lifted in a basket back up to the road.
“ I hung upside-down [in the car] for about 45 minutes by my seat belt,” she said. “I was laying across the driver’s and passenger’s seat on my back. I remember telling someone, ‘Wake me up, I’m having a bad dream.’ I kept saying that over and over.”
She was transported by ambulance to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she stayed overnight.
No charges were filed.
‘ Sky’s the limit’
Adkins caught the attention of Forrester at an Emory & Henry softball camp in the summer of 2018.
“ She’s got a great frame for pitching,” Forrester said. “She’s got good velocity. She’s throwing 61-62 [mph].”
Adkins verbally committed to the Wasps last summer. She said 2018 Division III champ Virginia Wesleyan also wanted her, but Emory & Henry “felt like home.”
“ In the back of the field at Emory, there’s a big cow field,” she said. “I’m like, ‘That’s more like home.’ Good old Bedford County.”
Thanks to dual enrollment while in high school, Adkins already has a degree from Central Virginia Community College. She plans to major in exercise science at Emory & Henry, then earn a master’s degree and become a physical or occupational therapist.
She will be one of two freshmen from Timesland on the Wasps, along with soon-to-be roommate Mackenzie Ingo (George Wythe).
Adkins was cleared by her doctor last week to slowly return to normal activities. She and her dad played soft-toss catch last weekend for the first time since the accident.
“ It was a good moment,” her father said.
She was one of 48 recent high school graduates in the commonwealth who signed up for the senior softball games, which will be held Monday and Tuesday at the Arnold R. Burton Complex in Salem. She won’t be able to play in the games, but she will throw the ceremonial first pitch Monday.
There is a chance Adkins will be able to pitch for the Scrappers next month.
She plans to be ready for fall practice at Emory & Henry. Forrester expects her to be one of the team’s top three pitchers next spring.
“ The sky’s the limit for her,” Forrester said.
