SOFTBALL: Coeburn's Brooklyn Rutherford becomes Little League HR Derby champion

COEBURN, Va. — Brooklyn Rutherford hands and legs were shaking just before she stepped into batter’s box last week at Volunteer Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“I was very nervous because I wanted to represent my hometown well,” Rutherford said.
Mission accomplished.
With 24 prodigious blasts, the 13-year-old Coeburn Middle School student won the T-Mobile Little League Softball Home Run Derby on Aug. 24.
The event was shown on ESPN this past Sunday.
“I got nervous again just watching it,” Rutherford said.
Naturally, Rutherford has been a popular figure around Coeburn and Wise County the past few days.
“It was wild when I got back to school last Friday with all the well-wishes and congratulations,” Rutherford said. “I’m just now realizing that all this actually happened, and I won the entire contest.”
The 5-foot-7 Rutherford knows something about managing pressure.
She finished third nationally in last year’s Home Run Derby, where competitors were forced to send in videos of their long ball exploits due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, Rutherford qualified for the finals after advancing through a regional competition held at Kauffman Stadium, better known as the home of the Kansas City Royals.
In an odd twist to this hometown hero story, Rutherford said she didn’t connect on any home runs during the regular season at Coeburn Little League where she divided her time between shortstop and pitcher.
“I’m more of a line-drive hitter,” Rutherford said.
What propelled Rutherford to beat out the other seven finalists among an overall field of 6,400?
“I spent a lot of time in the batting cage hitting off the pitcher in the contest, and I just got into a groove once I got to the plate. A lot of the other girls couldn’t find their timing.”
The ESPN broadcast crew took note of Rutherford’s unique batting stance, where Rutherford placed one foot toward the third base side.
Rutherford said that stance was the creation of extensive work with the University of Virginia’s at Wise co-head softball coach Nick Bitter
“I work with Coach Bitter usually once a week and I give him a lot of credit for my win,” Rutherford said. “With my stance, I try to make sure that I’m over the ball and have my hands extended.”
Bitter was among the many folks in Wise County watching Rutherford apply her magic during Sunday’s ESPN broadcast.
“I’m just really proud of Brooklyn,” Bitter said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with her for the last three years, and I’ve seen her grow tremendously as a player and a person.”
According to Bitter, Rutherford’s national breakthrough came through countless hours of repetition.
“Brooklyn prepared really hard this past month for the competition, and I’m happy to see all that hard work has paid off,” Bitter said. “She has high aspirations as a player, and I truly believe she is more than capable of making those dreams a reality.”
From start to finish in last week’s event, Rutherford posted the most home runs. But this story is about more than homers.
Rutherford began playing softball at age four and has been a part of the acclaimed Tennessee White Lightning travel team since age 11. From March until November, White Lightning players compete in tournaments and showcase events around the East Coast.
“Travel ball has helped me see good competition and to learn how to stay calm in high-pressure situations,” Rutherford said.
In addition to softball, Rutherford handles the setter position in volleyball and is considering playing tennis in high school.
Rutherford will soon be a member of the Eastside High School Spartans softball team. She’s already been taking notes of Eastside games.
“I like to see what pitches are called in a count, plus I watch hit-and-run and bunt defense situations. I just like watching how the game is played, and I did the same thing in the College Softball World Series.”
The ESPN cameras showed another familiar figure Sunday. That was Steve Rutherford, Brooklyn’s father and a former baseball player at Powell Valley High School.
“ESPN had several cameras on my wife and I, but we were just interested in the contest,” Steve Rutherford said. “I didn’t get nervous once I saw Brooklyn hit two foul balls out of the park at about 230 feet. At that point, I knew we would be fine.”
Steve Rutherford also spoke of dedication of his daughter.
“She’s very committed to the game,” Rutherford said.
The Little League dream odyssey for Rutherford also featured a Kansas City Royals game, two games in the Little League Baseball World Series along with the Baseball Home Run Derby and pep talks with ESPN personality and Olympic Games soccer medalist Julie Foudy.
“I didn’t expect to do this well, but it was a great experience that I will never forget,” Rutherford said. “I have a deep passion for softball, and I want to play at the highest level possible someday.”
Now that her fame has gone nationwide, Rutherford said she realizes that few pitchers around far Southwest Virginia will give her a good pitch to hit.
But the saga of this slugger is just beginning. Rutherford moves up to the Junior League level next season.
“And I plan to enter the Junior League Home Run Derby,” Rutherford said. “I have a very competitive nature.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
