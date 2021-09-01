SOFTBALL: Coeburn's Brooklyn Rutherford becomes Little League HR Derby champion

In an odd twist to this hometown hero story, Rutherford said she didn’t connect on any home runs during the regular season at Coeburn Little League where she divided her time between shortstop and pitcher.

“I’m more of a line-drive hitter,” Rutherford said.

What propelled Rutherford to beat out the other seven finalists among an overall field of 6,400?

“I spent a lot of time in the batting cage hitting off the pitcher in the contest, and I just got into a groove once I got to the plate. A lot of the other girls couldn’t find their timing.”

The ESPN broadcast crew took note of Rutherford’s unique batting stance, where Rutherford placed one foot toward the third base side.

Rutherford said that stance was the creation of extensive work with the University of Virginia’s at Wise co-head softball coach Nick Bitter

“I work with Coach Bitter usually once a week and I give him a lot of credit for my win,” Rutherford said. “With my stance, I try to make sure that I’m over the ball and have my hands extended.”

Bitter was among the many folks in Wise County watching Rutherford apply her magic during Sunday’s ESPN broadcast.