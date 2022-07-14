Sock Puppets stuff State Liners

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol State Liners have the worst record in the Appalachian League and contributing to that mark has been their inability to get the best of the best teams.

Ethan Lizama blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Burlington Sock Puppets to a 13-7 triumph over the Appy League’s cellar dwellers on Thursday night at DeVault Stadium.

Bristol (11-24) finished 0-8 against the West Division-leading Kingsport Axmen this summer and the State Liners dropped all four of their contests against the Sock Puppets (27-10), who lead the East Division.

The State Liners showed some moxie in 3-hour, 37-minute game that ended at 10:41 p.m. as they fell behind 4-1 early and rallied to take leads of 6-4 and 7-6.

However, Lizama swung the momentum in Burlington thanks to one mighty swing of his bat.

DeAngelo Giles (North Carolina State) legged out an infield single to begin the seventh inning and then Lizama crushed a no-doubter on an 0-1 pitch from State Liners reliever Jude King from Gordon State College.

It was the sixth homer of the season for Lizama, who attends Gulf State College in Florida.

The Sock Puppets also got an eighth-inning homer from East Carolina’s Ryan McCrystal and then blew the game open in the ninth inning, scoring four times when relievers Nyle Banks (Southern University) and Nickolas Kalafut (San Diego City) of the State Liners struggled to throw strikes.

McCrystal finished 4-for-6 with three RBIs for a squad that has hit a league-leading 27 home runs.

Eric Erato (Northern Illinois) went 3-for-4 to lead Bristol as he’s been consistently good all season and is now hitting .340 with more walks (22) than strikeouts (19) to go along with six doubles, three triples and 14 RBIs.

NOTES: Peyton Jula (Austin Peay) pitched two scoreless innings for the State Liners and was the best pitcher the team used on Thursday. … Bristol has lost 13 of its 17 home games. … Bristol catcher Karson Kennedy left the game in the third inning with an injury. … Indian River State College pitcher Jeff Gonzalez (0-2, 7.94 ERA) and Bethune Cookman infielder Jeremy Garcia (.333, 13 RBIs) are the latest departures from Bristol’s roster. … Dillon Hutton threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The 2013 Patrick Henry High School graduate has been the radio voice of Bristol’s Appalachian League franchise for seven years and the 27-year-old is leaving to take a job in Mississippi. … Bristol plays the Pulaski River Turtles (16-20) at historic Calfee Park today at 7 p.m. George Wythe High School graduate Avery Mabe of the University of Virginia is scheduled to pitch in relief for Pulaski as the right-hander is 1-0 with a 6.86 ERA.